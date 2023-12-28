Re: Songs That Become More Popular Years After the Initial Release

Christmas songs are definitely special. I assume at least part of this phenomenon is the advent of streaming and being able to track streaming, as well as inclusion on Christmas playlists. I bet the same is true about views of classic Christmas movies.Wham's Last Christmas finally made Christmas number 1 on the UK charts:Rocking Around the Christmas Tree also made the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year with Brenda Lee making a new music video. Lee is 78, she recorded it when she was 13.But there are I'm sure a ton of instances where new media has used a song and elevated the audience. Didn't that just happen with Last of Us?