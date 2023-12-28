Songs That Become More Popular Years After the Initial Release
#1
Songs That Become More Popular Years After the Initial Release
Since Christmas was a few days ago at the time this thread was created, I will say Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You". This song is more popular now than it was when it was released in 1994.
#2
Bohemian Rhapsody post Wayne's World.
#3
Christmas songs are definitely special. I assume at least part of this phenomenon is the advent of streaming and being able to track streaming, as well as inclusion on Christmas playlists. I bet the same is true about views of classic Christmas movies.
Wham's Last Christmas finally made Christmas number 1 on the UK charts:
https://www.officialcharts.com/chart...drew-ridgeley/
Rocking Around the Christmas Tree also made the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year with Brenda Lee making a new music video. Lee is 78, she recorded it when she was 13.
But there are I'm sure a ton of instances where new media has used a song and elevated the audience. Didn't that just happen with Last of Us?
#4
Literally, headline from 5 days ago :
Kate Bush rakes in over £8million as Running Up That Hill shoots to top of the charts 37 years on from releasehttps://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/25147108/kate-bush-profits-running-up-that-hill/
