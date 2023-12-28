DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Songs That Become More Popular Years After the Initial Release

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Songs That Become More Popular Years After the Initial Release

   
Old 12-28-23, 11:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2022
Location: Boston area
Posts: 1,308
Received 129 Likes on 95 Posts
Songs That Become More Popular Years After the Initial Release
Since Christmas was a few days ago at the time this thread was created, I will say Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You". This song is more popular now than it was when it was released in 1994.
northeast11 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-23, 11:02 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 18,830
Received 793 Likes on 584 Posts
Re: Songs That Become More Popular Years After the Initial Release
Bohemian Rhapsody post Wayne's World.
Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-23, 11:08 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 43,412
Received 1,786 Likes on 1,384 Posts
Re: Songs That Become More Popular Years After the Initial Release
Christmas songs are definitely special. I assume at least part of this phenomenon is the advent of streaming and being able to track streaming, as well as inclusion on Christmas playlists. I bet the same is true about views of classic Christmas movies.

Wham's Last Christmas finally made Christmas number 1 on the UK charts:
https://www.officialcharts.com/chart...drew-ridgeley/

Rocking Around the Christmas Tree also made the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year with Brenda Lee making a new music video. Lee is 78, she recorded it when she was 13.

But there are I'm sure a ton of instances where new media has used a song and elevated the audience. Didn't that just happen with Last of Us?
Last edited by fujishig; 12-28-23 at 11:24 AM.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-23, 11:27 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 72,907
Received 5,570 Likes on 3,807 Posts
Re: Songs That Become More Popular Years After the Initial Release
Literally, headline from 5 days ago :
TOP OF THE HILL

Kate Bush rakes in over £8million as Running Up That Hill shoots to top of the charts 37 years on from release

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/25147108/kate-bush-profits-running-up-that-hill/https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbi...-up-that-hill/
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.