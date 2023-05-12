NJ's Screaming Females break up

New Jersey's Screaming Females have called it quits after 18 years. This is a real shame, and I only just discovered the band earlier this year when a friend gave me a ticket she couldn't use. I'm glad I got to see them once, of course, but that show turned me into a fan. I was just bummed I only bought one LP at the merch table.I remember seeing the opening act, LA's Generacion Suicida and thinking, "I think the band I'm in can be better than this eventually." Then Screaming Females came on, and my thought was "My band will never be this good, and no one in my band will ever be as proficient at their respective instruments as the three people I'm watching now". The talent level of each member was off the charts. Rolling Stone even ranked guitarist Marissa Paternoster as the 77th best of all time on their list of 500. Now, that list has garnered a lot of criticism and rightfully so, but for the guitarist of an indie band like SF to get noticed tells you just how good they were.They will be missed, and I'm gonna start tracking down LPs before they get too expensive.