Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75

   
Old 12-03-23, 06:37 PM
Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
No cause of death mentioned. I haven't heard of him being sick or anything.

April Wine's 'distinctive' frontman Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Old 12-03-23, 06:59 PM
Re: Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
Bummer.

I remember he announced late last year he was retiring form touring because of health problems (I think it was diabetes).
Old 12-03-23, 07:50 PM
Re: Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
RIP

Ricky and I will pour one out for him.
Old 12-03-23, 08:09 PM
Re: Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
Just Between You And Me was "our song" with a former girlfriend. Before she passed from cancer (we both had moved on from the relationship but remained tight throughout the rest of her life) we sang it together about a week and a half before she died. It will always remain one of the most important songs in my life. Broken hearts don't always mend. RIP.
Old 12-03-23, 08:19 PM
Re: Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
gypsy queen
Old 12-03-23, 09:25 PM
Re: Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
Originally Posted by The Cow
Bummer.

I remember he announced late last year he was retiring form touring because of health problems (I think it was diabetes).
You're right. I totally forgot about that. Maybe it was just the "diabetes" aspect of it that didn't register it as something very serious, but looking at articles from his retirement announcement he mentions "diabetes and poor health".
