Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
No cause of death mentioned. I haven't heard of him being sick or anything.
April Wine's 'distinctive' frontman Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Re: Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
Bummer.
I remember he announced late last year he was retiring form touring because of health problems (I think it was diabetes).
Re: Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
RIP
Ricky and I will pour one out for him.
Re: Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
Just Between You And Me was "our song" with a former girlfriend. Before she passed from cancer (we both had moved on from the relationship but remained tight throughout the rest of her life) we sang it together about a week and a half before she died. It will always remain one of the most important songs in my life. Broken hearts don't always mend. RIP.
Re: Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
gypsy queen
Re: Myles Goodwyn (frontman of April Wine) dead at 75
