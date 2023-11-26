DVD Talk Forum

Geordie Walker dead at 64

Geordie Walker dead at 64

   
Old 11-26-23, 05:00 PM
RIP
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Paradise, USA
Posts: 9,899
Received 51 Likes on 38 Posts
Geordie Walker dead at 64
Just awful news. Apparently died from a stroke.

One of my favorite guitarists ever from one of the most insanely under appreciated bands ever.
