2023 American Music Awards postphoned or cancelled?
2023 American Music Awards postphoned or cancelled?
Maybe not a lot of people care but it was once probably the second biggest awards shows after the Grammys.
I assume it would have gotten a decent amount of viewers if Taylor Swift would appear on the show.
https://variety.com/2023/music/news/...rk-1235563909/
The American Music Awards are likely to take a one-year sabbatical, Variety has learned.
Following news announcing that the Billboard Music Awards would move the date to Nov. 19, 2023, typically a Sunday held for the AMAs, it would seem to leave parent company Dick Clark Productions no choice but to bump the AMAs to 2024, when it can take the May slot previously held by Billboard.
Multiple sources say that neither has secured a broadcast partner and producer Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Penske Media Corp. (parent company of Variety and Billboard) had to make the decision of which show to throw its weight behind. Since PMC owns the publication Billboard, insiders suggest that the thinking was to promote its own brand. Chatter among music industry professionals is that the AMAs, which launched in 1973, was becoming stale.
As for the BBMAs, sources also confirm that NBC, which has aired that show since 2018, did not pick it up this year. Instead, NBC is focused on expanding its Peoples Choice Awards franchise in the fall, including the new Peoples Choice Country Awards coming in September.
The AMAs were created by Dick Clark for ABC after the broadcaster lost the Grammys broadcast rights to CBS. By the mid 1980s, the AMAs had become a powerful competitor to the Grammys even attracting more viewers on some years, particularly during the height of Michael Jacksons popularity in the early part of that decade. The AMAs originally ran in winter either January or February from 1974 to 2003. In 2003, it also ran a second show in November, where it has aired since (until this year).
Re: 2023 American Music Awards postphoned or cancelled?
That article is 8 months old.
