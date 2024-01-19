Green Day - Saviors - 1/19/24
Green Day Announce Album, Share Video for New Song The American Dream Is Killing Me: WatchGreen Day have announced the new album Saviors, which is out January 19 via Reprise and Warner. The follow-up to 2020s Father of All opens with the new song The American Dream Is Killing Me. Watch the zombie-themed music video for the track below.
According to a press release, The American Dream Is Killing Me was one of the last songs that Green Day made for Saviors. As soon we cut it, we said, OK, thats going first, singer Billie Joe Armstrong said in a press statement.
The band recorded Saviors in London and Los Angeles with producer Rob Cavallo, who has worked with Green Day on Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod, American Idiot, and Bullet in a Bible.
Green Day recently debuted The American Dream Is Killing Me and the albums second track, Look Ma, No Brains!, live in concert. The group is planning to go on a North American stadium tour next year with the Smashing Pumpkins as well as Rancid and the Linda Lindas.
