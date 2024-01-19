DVD Talk Forum

Green Day - Saviors - 1/19/24

Music Talk

Green Day - Saviors - 1/19/24

   
Green Day - Saviors - 1/19/24

Green Day Announce Album, Share Video for New Song The American Dream Is Killing Me: Watch

Green Day have announced the new album Saviors, which is out January 19 via Reprise and Warner. The follow-up to 2020s Father of All opens with the new song The American Dream Is Killing Me. Watch the zombie-themed music video for the track below.

According to a press release, The American Dream Is Killing Me was one of the last songs that Green Day made for Saviors. As soon we cut it, we said, OK, thats going first, singer Billie Joe Armstrong said in a press statement.

The band recorded Saviors in London and Los Angeles with producer Rob Cavallo, who has worked with Green Day on Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod, American Idiot, and Bullet in a Bible.

Green Day recently debuted The American Dream Is Killing Me and the albums second track, Look Ma, No Brains!, live in concert. The group is planning to go on a North American stadium tour next year with the Smashing Pumpkins as well as Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

