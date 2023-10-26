The Beatles - Now and Then
The Beatles - Now and Then
New Beatles song debuting next Wednesday, November 1st. Looking forward to it? Do you consider it a Beatles song?
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
Well that is VERY unexpected. Sure I'll check that one out.
I might be very alone in this camp, but I thought Real Love was a very solid track and really enjoyed it.
I might be very alone in this camp, but I thought Real Love was a very solid track and really enjoyed it.
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
Real Love has grown on me over time. I like Free as a Bird quite a bit too.
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
Slow and slight. We shall see what Sir Paul does with it.
What will George's contribution be to the track, if any?
What will George's contribution be to the track, if any?
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
Good question.
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
I really wish that they would remaster and re-release the Anthologys on CD, with Now and Then added to the 3rd one like originally planned.
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
I'm cautiously interested. The other post-mortem releases were decent, if not chart burners.
On the Steve Hoffman forums, there's chatter that this will be on remastered and expanded versions of Red and Blue.
On the Steve Hoffman forums, there's chatter that this will be on remastered and expanded versions of Red and Blue.
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
Confirmed.
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
Red Album :
Tracklist
Disc 1
1. Love Me Do (2023 mix) (Side A)
2. Please Please Me (2023 mix) (Side A)
3. From Me To You (2023 mix) (Side A)
4. She Loves You (2023 mix) (Side B)
5. I Want To Hold Your Hand (2023 mix) (Side B)
6. All My Loving (2023 mix) (Side A)
7. Can’t Buy Me Love (2023 mix) (Side A)
8. A Hard Day’s Night (2023 mix) (Side B)
9. And I Love Her (2023 mix) (Side B)
10. Eight Days A Week (2023 mix) (Side B)
11. I Feel Fine (2023 mix) (Side B)
12. Ticket To Ride (2023 mix) (Side B)
13. Yesterday (2023 mix) (Side B)
Disc 2
1. Help! (2023 mix) (Side C)
2. You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (2023 mix) (Side C)
3. We Can Work It Out (2023 Mix) - from (2015 Mix) (Side C)
4. Day Tripper (2023 mix) (Side C)
5. Drive My Car (2023 mix) (Side C)
6. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (2023 mix) (Side C)
7. Nowhere Man (2023 mix) (Side D)
8. Michelle (2023 mix) (Side D)
9. In My Life (2023 mix) (Side D)
10. Girl (2023 mix) (Side D)
11. Paperback Writer (2022 mix) (Side D)
12. Eleanor Rigby (2022 mix) (Side D)
13. Yellow Submarine (2022 mix) (Side D)
Disc 3
1. I Saw Her Standing There (2023 mix) (Side E)
2. Twist And Shout (2023 mix) (Side E)
3. This Boy (2023 mix) (Side E)
4. Roll Over Beethoven (2023 mix) (Side E)
5. You Really Got A Hold On Me (2023 mix) (Side E)
6. You Can’t Do That (2023 mix) (Side E)
7. If I Needed Someone (2023 mix) (Side F)
8. Got To Get You Into My Life (2022 mix) (Side F)
9. I’m Only Sleeping (2022 mix) (Side F)
10. Taxman (2022 mix) (Side F)
11. Here, There And Everywhere (2022 mix) (Side F)
12. Tomorrow Never Knows (2022 mix) (Side F)
Blue Album :
Tracklist
Disc 1
1. Strawberry Fields Forever (2015 Mix) - from (2017 Mix) (Side A)
2. Penny Lane (2017 Mix) (Side A)
3. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017 Mix) (Side A)
4. With A Little Help From My Friends (2017 Mix) (Side A)
5. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (2017 Mix) (Side A)
6. A Day In The Life (2017 Mix) (Side A)
7. All You Need Is Love (2015 Mix) (Side A)
8. I Am The Walrus (2023 Mix) (Side B)
9. Hello, Goodbye (2015 Mix) (Side B)
10. The Fool On The Hill (2023 Mix) (Side B)
11. Magical Mystery Tour (2023 Mix) (Side B)
12. Lady Madonna (2015 Mix) from (2023 Mix) (Side B)
13. Hey Jude (2015 Mix) (Side B)
14. Revolution (2023 Mix) (Side B)
Disc 2
1. Back In The U.S.S.R. (2018 Mix) (Side C)
2. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (2018 Mix) (Side C)
3. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (2018 Mix) (Side C)
4. Get Back (2015 Mix) (Side C)
5. Don’t Let Me Down (2021 Mix) (Side C)
6. The Ballad Of John And Yoko (2015 Mix) (Side C)
7. Old Brown Shoe (2023 Mix) (Side C)
8. Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix) (Side D)
9. Come Together (2019 Mix) (Side D)
10. Something (2019 Mix) (Side D)
11. Octopus’s Garden (2019 Mix) (Side D)
12. Let It Be (2015 Mix) from (2021 Mix) (Side D)
13. Across The Universe (2021 Mix) (Side D)
14. The Long And Winding Road (2021 Mix) (Side D)
Disc 3
1. Now And Then (2023) (Side E)
2. Blackbird (2018 Mix) (Side E)
3. Dear Prudence (2018 Mix) (Side E)
4. Glass Onion (2018 Mix) (Side E)
5. Within You Without You (2017 Mix) (Side E)
6. Hey Bulldog (2023 Mix) (Side F)
7. Oh! Darling (2019 Mix) (Side F)
8. I Me Mine (2021 Mix) (Side F)
9. I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (2019 Mix) (Side F)
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
Ending an album with I Want You (Shes So Heavy) is a weird choice. I respect it but its weird.
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
I never owned any version of Red & Blue and am a little bit embarrassed to say that, at least based on the title, I am not sure I know Old Brown Shoe.
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
Love Old Brown Shoe. You might recognize the piano from it even if youve never listened to it in full. They play it in the anthology doc when showing The Beatles entering Abbey Road one by one towards the end.
Agree that they should remaster the anthology sets. They came out at the perfect time in my life as a fan, about a year after I became obsessed with the group, and i go back to listen to them as often as I do any album. Theres a few songs on the anthology that I prefer over the completed version. Particularly Only a Northern Song.
Agree that they should remaster the anthology sets. They came out at the perfect time in my life as a fan, about a year after I became obsessed with the group, and i go back to listen to them as often as I do any album. Theres a few songs on the anthology that I prefer over the completed version. Particularly Only a Northern Song.
Re: The Beatles - Now and Then
Yikes, preorder price on amazon is over $20 for the single on black vinyl and $19 for blue vinyl. Will probably pick it up on black vinyl as I have everything else of theirs on black vinyl (housed in a poly lined white inner sleeve where as every other record i have is in a black poly lined inner sleeve) but The Beatles tax is definitely a thing. Heres a video of someone reviewing the packaging and what we know about the song so far. Im off to check if i have any 7 inch white inner sleeves with poly lining.
