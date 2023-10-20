RIP power-pop icon Dwight Twilley
https://pitchfork.com/news/dwight-tw...op-dies-at-72/
Dwight Twilley died October 18, apparently the result of a car crash due to a stroke. He made some great music in the 70s with Phil Seymour (although if I had a preference, I think Seymour's debut solo album is the better than their collaborative work). His name always kinda sounded country though, and between that and his Oklahoma origins, some country stylings came out in the power-pop music he made.
