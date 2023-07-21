Tony Bennett has passed away at age 96
Tony Bennett has passed away at age 96
If you have Paramount Plus, you can watch the 60 Minutes episode that reported on his final concert in 2021. Very beautiful and sad, but also uplifting.
Here's a snippet
Re: Tony Bennett has passed away at age 96
RIP. Great voice and a true good guy, it would seem.
Re: Tony Bennett has passed away at age 96
Took my dad to his show with Lady Gaga at Planet Hollywood in like 2013 or so, and it was great. He still sang well and was so sweet. They sang together, then one would leave and the other would solo, then come back on stage. At one point, he was leaving and Gaga said "I hate to see him go". At that moment, Tony turned to the pianist in the back and (off mic) asked him "What did she say?", he told him, then Tony picked up his mic and said "Then I'm going to stay right here". He sat on the piano bench next to the pianist and watched Gaga do her solo set. It was very sweet 😋. My dad isn't a concert guy, but he loved that show. So glad I took him.
Re: Tony Bennett has passed away at age 96
Also this is my all-time favorite SNL imitating a celeb in front of that celeb bit :
