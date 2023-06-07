What Are You Listening To? (July 2023)
What Are You Listening To? (July 2023)
Discordance Axis- Ulterior
The Endless Blockade- Primitive
His Hero Is Gone- Fifteen Counts of Arson
His Hero Is Gone- The Dead of Night in Eight Movements
His Hero Is Gone- Medicine of Thieves
Human Remains- Where Were You When
Re: What Are You Listening To? (July 2023)
The Gap Band
V - Jammin'
Re: What Are You Listening To? (July 2023)
Shuffle led me to Nothing's Shocking by Jane's Addiction. This album is so confident. I love it.
