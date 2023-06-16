DVD Talk Forum

Queens of the Stone Age: In Times New Roman

Music Talk

Queens of the Stone Age: In Times New Roman

   
Queens of the Stone Age: In Times New Roman



Track Listing

1. Obscenery
2. Paper Machete
3. Negative Space
4. Time & Place
5. Made To Paradise
6. Carnavoyeur
7. What The Peephole Say
8. Sicily
9. Emotion Sickness
10. Straight Jacket Fitting




I don't own any albums from this band but I've always liked them. With that said, this new album is awesome - easily their best work.

There are only 4 duds on this album for me as well: Sicily, What the Peephole say, Made to paradise, & Paper Machete.

Homme's Lyrics are really good on this one as well - does a lot of sly play on words.

I highly recommend this one - I'm going to buy the Silver Vinyl soon along with the CD.
