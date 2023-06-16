Queens of the Stone Age: In Times New Roman





Track Listing

1. Obscenery2. Paper Machete3. Negative Space4. Time & Place5. Made To Paradise6. Carnavoyeur7. What The Peephole Say8. Sicily9. Emotion Sickness10. Straight Jacket FittingI don't own any albums from this band but I've always liked them. With that said, this new album is awesome - easily their best work.There are only 4 duds on this album for me as well: Sicily, What the Peephole say, Made to paradise, & Paper Machete.Homme's Lyrics are really good on this one as well - does a lot of sly play on words.I highly recommend this one - I'm going to buy the Silver Vinyl soon along with the CD.