Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Blur: The Ballad of Darren - 7/21/23 (New Album)

   
Blur: The Ballad of Darren - 7/21/23 (New Album)
Blur has surprised fans today (May 18) by announcing its third new album in 20 years. The Ballad of Darren will be released on July 21 by Parlophone. The first single from the project, The Narcissist, coasts on a chiming guitar line, smile-inducing background vocals, and programmed beats before building to a louder finish.

https://www.spin.com/2023/05/blur-ne...Cpz_RPRu5NHhBY


Re: Blur: The Ballad of Darren - 7/21/23 (New Album)
Obligatory... woo-hoo.
Re: Blur: The Ballad of Darren - 7/21/23 (New Album)
Obligatory... woo-hoo.
Obligatory... woo-hoo.
High five! Loving that album cover. Their best since "The Great Escape".
