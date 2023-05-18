Blur: The Ballad of Darren - 7/21/23 (New Album)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 11,132
Received 222 Likes on 163 Posts
Blur: The Ballad of Darren - 7/21/23 (New Album)
Blur has surprised fans today (May 18) by announcing its third new album in 20 years. The Ballad of Darren will be released on July 21 by Parlophone. The first single from the project, The Narcissist, coasts on a chiming guitar line, smile-inducing background vocals, and programmed beats before building to a louder finish.
https://www.spin.com/2023/05/blur-ne...Cpz_RPRu5NHhBY
https://www.spin.com/2023/05/blur-ne...Cpz_RPRu5NHhBY
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,489
Likes: 0
Received 3,706 Likes on 2,524 Posts
Re: Blur: The Ballad of Darren - 7/21/23 (New Album)
Obligatory... woo-hoo.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 11,132
Received 222 Likes on 163 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off