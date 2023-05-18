Blur: The Ballad of Darren - 7/21/23 (New Album)

Blur has surprised fans today (May 18) by announcing its third new album in 20 years. The Ballad of Darren will be released on July 21 by Parlophone. The first single from the project, The Narcissist, coasts on a chiming guitar line, smile-inducing background vocals, and programmed beats before building to a louder finish.