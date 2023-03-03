DVD Talk Forum

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Van Halen import cds 5150 & OU812

   
Van Halen import cds 5150 & OU812
Anybody own Van Halen Japan import cds of 5150 & OU812?
How is the sound?
Is it worth paying twice the normal price?
Are remasters for America ever coming out?
