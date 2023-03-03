Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
This is such a fun list, inspired by the just launched new Amazon miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six. Might overlap a little with the Favorite band performance in a non-concert movie thread, but this is different enough to be its own discussion. Very cool how they set up the parameters and then rank the songs. There are sure some bangers on the list as well.
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
In typical Rolling Stone fashion this is click bait. There is no way in the world, other than 2 (maybe 3) songs, any of those songs in the top 10 belong.
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
Spinal Tap deserves about ten spots on that list.
Also left off The Folksmen.
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
I think most of these lists only pick one song per artist or project. That would be the best way to get a variety in.
But yeah, Spinal Tap deserves a few spots.
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
Spinal Tap does not fit in with the others in the clickbait list. Sure they came together to make a movie, but they actually performed, made records and toured.
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
