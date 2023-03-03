DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians

   
Old 03-03-23, 04:54 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,550
Received 4,173 Likes on 2,825 Posts
Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
This is such a fun list, inspired by the just launched new Amazon miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six. Might overlap a little with the Favorite band performance in a non-concert movie thread, but this is different enough to be its own discussion. Very cool how they set up the parameters and then rank the songs. There are sure some bangers on the list as well.


Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-23, 05:59 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Posts: 1,400
Received 92 Likes on 54 Posts
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
In typical Rolling Stone fashion this is click bait. There is no way in the world, other than 2 (maybe 3) songs, any of those songs in the top 10 belong.
beavis69 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
PhantomStranger (03-03-23)
Old 03-03-23, 06:56 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 40,570
Received 1,791 Likes on 1,278 Posts
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
Spinal Tap deserves about ten spots on that list.

Also left off The Folksmen.

Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-23, 06:59 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,550
Received 4,173 Likes on 2,825 Posts
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
I think most of these lists only pick one song per artist or project. That would be the best way to get a variety in.
But yeah, Spinal Tap deserves a few spots.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-23, 07:00 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 5,905
Likes: 0
Received 144 Likes on 110 Posts
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
I add this one loved the film back then.


dom56 is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by dom56:
Ginwen (03-03-23), PhantomStranger (03-03-23)
Old 03-03-23, 07:00 PM
  #6  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,857
Received 487 Likes on 332 Posts
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
Spinal Tap does not fit in with the others in the clickbait list. Sure they came together to make a movie, but they actually performed, made records and toured.
The Cow is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-23, 07:06 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Posts: 1,400
Received 92 Likes on 54 Posts
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
Originally Posted by The Cow View Post
Spinal Tap does not fit in with the others in the clickbait list. Sure they came together to make a movie, but they actually performed, made records and toured.
I was kinda thinking that "It's Hard out Here for a Pimp" didn't belong either. Yea it was written for the movie but it was written by Three Six Mafia and was included on their Most Known Unknowns album.
beavis69 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-23, 07:29 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 6,290
Received 262 Likes on 176 Posts
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
It Rolling Stone's lists were any worse they would be Pitchfork.
stvn1974 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-23, 09:00 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 5,140
Likes: 0
Received 661 Likes on 463 Posts
Re: Rolling Stone's List of The 50 Best Tunes by Made-Up Musicians
How do you do this list without the Heights?
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
What Are You Listening To? (March 2023)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.