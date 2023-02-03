RIP The brilliant saxophonist Wayne Shorter (1933 - 2023)
Re: RIP The brilliant saxophonist Wayne Shorter (1933 - 2023)
Sad to hear this today. I picked up the Blue Note vinyl reissue of Speak No Evil just last month. A tremendous loss for the jazz community and for fans of great music everywhere. He leaves behind quite a legacy.
Re: RIP The brilliant saxophonist Wayne Shorter (1933 - 2023)
I remember Wayne Shorter most from his time with Weather Report. Mysterious Traveller still gives me goosebumps.....Scarlet Woman was hell on an acid trip...
Re: RIP The brilliant saxophonist Wayne Shorter (1933 - 2023)
I know Wayne Shorter from his work with Miles Davis and as a leader of Weather Report. I know he did a lot of other important stuff, but I'm sadly uneducated in jazz.
