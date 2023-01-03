Re: Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?

I recently say Night Ranger and never thought that at all for Jack and we were in the 3rd row.Someone like John Cooper from Skillet, though, fits. Some songs he's not even carrying his bass (he's the singer too), but there is bass piped in. And it looks very questionable when he is "playing" it.Trans-Siberian Orchestra towards the end of their show usually have one of the singers sporting a guitar that is all for show.