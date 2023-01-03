Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?
Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?
So, for some reason a bunch of Night Ranger playing live videos have been popping up in my youtube feeds (been watching a bunch of random live stuff). After watching a few I am convinced that Jack Blades bass is either not "on" or buried so deep in the live mix you can't hear him. His playing motions and constant waving around of his pick/finger arm makes no sense at all, lol.
Who else is questionable when it comes to playing live?
Re: Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?
I recently say Night Ranger and never thought that at all for Jack and we were in the 3rd row.
Someone like John Cooper from Skillet, though, fits. Some songs he's not even carrying his bass (he's the singer too), but there is bass piped in. And it looks very questionable when he is "playing" it.
Re: Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?
(Not quite exactly fitting the OP).
The strangest case I've heard was Venom. Though in this case, the singer/bassist voice and bass is upfront in the live mix where he is deliberately playing really horrible. (On the other hand, the drums and guitar lines are played correctly and in time).
- Live in Germany in 1985.
- 1984 Live at Hammersmith
(Back in the day, the 1984 live recording was actually widely released on vinyl and later cd under the title "official bootleg" for a joke).
Re: Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?
Lets turn the question around.
Here's a case of a flipside of a "necklace wearer", where initially it seemed like the bassist was not doing much of anything in the studio. In contrast in an early live recording, the bassist was up front in the mix and quite active.
Testament - The Haunting
- studio 1987
- Return To The Apocalyptic City Live at the Hollywood Palladium 1993
Testament - Over The Wall
- studio 1987
- Return To The Apocalyptic City Live at the Hollywood Palladium 1993
The bass in the Hollywood Palladium live recordings is very loud when the cd is played on my standalone stereo.
Re: Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?
John Cooper, yeah, he definitely wears that for decoration. I mean, they do tour with a bassist for when he just sings (but maybe that's all he's doing anyway).
Re: Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?
Greg Christian's bass is more prominent on some of the later albums.
Re: Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?
Janick Gers.
Re: Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?
Re: Worst "guitar/bass" necklace wearers?
