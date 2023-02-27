A to Z of bands you have seen Live
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Palm Springs and Los Angeles
Posts: 22,189
Received 57 Likes on 53 Posts
A to Z of bands you have seen Live
Seen this going around on Twitter.
Air
Bjork
Charli XCX
David Bowie
Elton John
Faithless
Gnarls Barkley
Harry Styles
Interpol
James
Katy Perry
LCD Sound System
Michael Jackson
NERD
Orville Peck
Prince
Q ❌
REM
Shout Out Louds
Tricky
U2
Vince Staples
Wu Tang Clan
X ❌
Young Fathers
Zutons
Air
Bjork
Charli XCX
David Bowie
Elton John
Faithless
Gnarls Barkley
Harry Styles
Interpol
James
Katy Perry
LCD Sound System
Michael Jackson
NERD
Orville Peck
Prince
Q ❌
REM
Shout Out Louds
Tricky
U2
Vince Staples
Wu Tang Clan
X ❌
Young Fathers
Zutons
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off