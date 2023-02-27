DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

A to Z of bands you have seen Live

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

A to Z of bands you have seen Live

   
Old 02-27-23, 08:05 PM
  #1  
BDB
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Palm Springs and Los Angeles
Posts: 22,189
Received 57 Likes on 53 Posts
A to Z of bands you have seen Live
Seen this going around on Twitter.

Air
Bjork
Charli XCX
David Bowie
Elton John
Faithless
Gnarls Barkley
Harry Styles
Interpol
James
Katy Perry
LCD Sound System
Michael Jackson
NERD
Orville Peck
Prince
Q ❌
REM
Shout Out Louds
Tricky
U2
Vince Staples
Wu Tang Clan
X ❌
Young Fathers
Zutons
BDB is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
The Music Video Sequitur Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.