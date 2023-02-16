What are your feel good songs?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,395
Received 672 Likes on 577 Posts
What are your feel good songs?
You know the ones you pop in your playlist, play it numerous times and it puts you in a very good mood. Doesnt have to be favorite or second even, but just makes you want to sing along, dance, etc. Ones that you put on to feel good.
my go to is: Justin Timberlakes Cant Stop This Feeling!. It just makes me happy but not my favorite. Of course up there, but just puts me in a good mood all the time.
my go to is: Justin Timberlakes Cant Stop This Feeling!. It just makes me happy but not my favorite. Of course up there, but just puts me in a good mood all the time.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off