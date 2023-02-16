What are your feel good songs?

You know the ones you pop in your playlist, play it numerous times and it puts you in a very good mood. Doesnt have to be favorite or second even, but just makes you want to sing along, dance, etc. Ones that you put on to feel good.



my go to is: Justin Timberlakes Cant Stop This Feeling!. It just makes me happy but not my favorite. Of course up there, but just puts me in a good mood all the time.

