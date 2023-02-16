DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

What are your feel good songs?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

What are your feel good songs?

   
Old 02-16-23, 06:58 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,395
Received 672 Likes on 577 Posts
What are your feel good songs?
You know the ones you pop in your playlist, play it numerous times and it puts you in a very good mood. Doesnt have to be favorite or second even, but just makes you want to sing along, dance, etc. Ones that you put on to feel good.

my go to is: Justin Timberlakes Cant Stop This Feeling!. It just makes me happy but not my favorite. Of course up there, but just puts me in a good mood all the time.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-16-23, 07:40 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 5,887
Likes: 0
Received 133 Likes on 102 Posts
Re: What are your feel good songs?
Like this one heard it on The Naked Gun flick.

dom56 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
Post a song you like or love.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.