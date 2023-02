What are your feel good songs?

You know the ones you pop in your playlist, play it numerous times and it puts you in a very good mood. Doesn’t have to be favorite or second even, but just makes you want to sing along, dance, etc. Ones that you put on to feel good.



my go to is: Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop This Feeling!”. It just makes me happy but not my favorite. Of course up there, but just puts me in a good mood all the time.