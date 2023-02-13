U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
I did not know anything about this until that vague Super Bowl spot. So I immediately went to the website. Then learned that Larry Mullen Jr. would not be involved because he's recovering from surgery. I'm not sure how I feel about that. It just doesn't feel the same without him. I love this album. It's a close second after "The Unforgettable Fire". And I would have made a special trip to Vegas to see this. Still thinking it over.
https://variety.com/2023/music/news/...en-1235520643/
Re: U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
Yeah, its been rumored for a while. And rumored is probably too soft a word. Everyone in Vegas has known this for a while. Nice to see it official, and that theyre doing Achtung, which might be my favorite album as well.
I already registered for Tickets. We shall see. VERY expensive concert year for me already.
This venue is going to be truly spectacular. The best sound system in the world, apparently. Cost as much as Allegiant Stadium did for a 17,000 seat arena. One not capable of hosting team sports. It will look and sound incredible for this show.
Re: U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
Yeah, it’s been rumored for a while. And rumored is probably too soft a word. Everyone in Vegas has known this for a while. Nice to see it official, and that they’re doing Achtung, which might be my favorite album as well.
I already registered for Tickets. We shall see. VERY expensive concert year for me already.
This venue is going to be truly spectacular. The best sound system in the world, apparently. Cost as much as Allegiant Stadium did — for a 17,000 seat arena. One not capable of hosting team sports. It will look and sound incredible for this show.
Re: U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
Speaking of Larry, its such a bummer that he cant make the show. Rock drumming is so tough on the body over the course of a career. Totally fucked Phil Collins. Messed up Gina Schock from the GoGos. Probably lots of them wear down over time.
Re: U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
