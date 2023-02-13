Re: U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows

Yeah, its been rumored for a while. And rumored is probably too soft a word. Everyone in Vegas has known this for a while. Nice to see it official, and that theyre doing Achtung, which might be my favorite album as well.

I already registered for Tickets. We shall see. VERY expensive concert year for me already.



This venue is going to be truly spectacular. The best sound system in the world, apparently. Cost as much as Allegiant Stadium did  for a 17,000 seat arena. One not capable of hosting team sports. It will look and sound incredible for this show.