Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows

   
Old 02-13-23, 12:49 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 11,053
Received 203 Likes on 147 Posts
U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
I did not know anything about this until that vague Super Bowl spot. So I immediately went to the website. Then learned that Larry Mullen Jr. would not be involved because he's recovering from surgery. I'm not sure how I feel about that. It just doesn't feel the same without him. I love this album. It's a close second after "The Unforgettable Fire". And I would have made a special trip to Vegas to see this. Still thinking it over.

https://variety.com/2023/music/news/...en-1235520643/
Old 02-13-23, 12:55 AM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,201
Received 4,089 Likes on 2,768 Posts
Re: U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
Yeah, its been rumored for a while. And rumored is probably too soft a word. Everyone in Vegas has known this for a while. Nice to see it official, and that theyre doing Achtung, which might be my favorite album as well.
I already registered for Tickets. We shall see. VERY expensive concert year for me already.

This venue is going to be truly spectacular. The best sound system in the world, apparently. Cost as much as Allegiant Stadium did  for a 17,000 seat arena. One not capable of hosting team sports. It will look and sound incredible for this show.
Old 02-13-23, 01:20 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 11,053
Received 203 Likes on 147 Posts
Re: U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Yeah, it’s been rumored for a while. And rumored is probably too soft a word. Everyone in Vegas has known this for a while. Nice to see it official, and that they’re doing Achtung, which might be my favorite album as well.
I already registered for Tickets. We shall see. VERY expensive concert year for me already.

This venue is going to be truly spectacular. The best sound system in the world, apparently. Cost as much as Allegiant Stadium did — for a 17,000 seat arena. One not capable of hosting team sports. It will look and sound incredible for this show.
Well, fuck me. Does anyone know what organ sells the most for?
Old 02-13-23, 01:25 AM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,201
Received 4,089 Likes on 2,768 Posts
Re: U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
Originally Posted by Daytripper View Post
Well, fuck me. Does anyone know what organ sells the most for?
Heart. But Id wait until Larry is back before Id part with that one.
Old 02-13-23, 01:28 AM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,201
Received 4,089 Likes on 2,768 Posts
Re: U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
Speaking of Larry, its such a bummer that he cant make the show. Rock drumming is so tough on the body over the course of a career. Totally fucked Phil Collins. Messed up Gina Schock from the GoGos. Probably lots of them wear down over time.
Old 02-13-23, 01:31 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 11,053
Received 203 Likes on 147 Posts
Re: U2 "Achtung Baby" Vegas shows
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Speaking of Larry, its such a bummer that he cant make the show. Rock drumming is so tough on the body over the course of a career. Totally fucked Phil Collins. Messed up Gina Schock from the GoGos. Probably lots of them wear down over time.
Drumming never slowed this one down.

