2023 Grammy Discussion
I guess nobody here cared enough (me included) to start a Grammy Nominee thread. The Ceremony starts in a few hours. (8e/5P on CBS and Paramount +) Thought that I should at least start something with the major nominees listed
GENERAL1. Record Of The Year
- "Don't Shut Me Down" by ABBA
- "Easy On Me" by Adele
- "BREAK MY SOUL" by Beyoncé
- "Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige
- "You And Me On The Rock" by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- "Woman" by Doja Cat
- "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy
- "The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar
- "About Damn Time" by Lizzo
- "As It Was" by Harry Styles
- Voyage by ABBA
- 30 by Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
- Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
- Special by Lizzo
- Harry's House by Harry Styles
- "abcdefu" — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
- "About Damn Time" — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
- "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- "As It Was" — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
- "Bad Habit" — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
- "BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- "Easy On Me" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
- "GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- "The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
POP
Spoiler:
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Easy On Me" by Adele
- "Moscow Mule" by Bad Bunny
- "Woman" by Doja Cat
- "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy
- "About Damn Time" by Lizzo
- "As It Was" by Harry Styles
- "Don't Shut Me Down" by ABBA
- "Bam Bam" by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- "My Universe" by Coldplay & BTS
- "I Like You (A Happier Song)" by Post Malone & Doja Cat
- "Unholy" by Sam Smith & Kim Petras
- Higher by Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around... by Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones
- Evergreen by Pentatonix
- Thank You by Diana Ross
- Voyage by ABBA
- 30 by Adele
- Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
- Special by Lizzo
- Harry's House by Harry Styles
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Spoiler:
9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- "BREAK MY SOUL" by Beyoncé
- "Rosewood" by Bonobo
- "Don't Forget My Love" by Diplo & Miguel
- "I'm Good (Blue)" by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- "Intimidated" by KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
- "On My Knees" by RÜFÜS DU SOL
- Renaissance by Beyoncé
- Fragments by Bonobo
- Diplo by Diplo
- The Last Goodbye by ODESZA
- Surrender by RÜFÜS DU SOL
ROCK
Spoiler:
12. Best Rock Performance
- "So Happy It Hurts" by Bryan Adams
- "Old Man" by Beck
- "Wild Child" by The Black Keys
- "Broken Horses" by Brandi Carlile
- "Crawl!" by Idles
- "Patient Number 9" by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
- "Holiday" by Turnstile
- "Call Me Little Sunshine" by Ghost
- "We'll Be Back" by Megadeth
- "Kill Or Be Killed" by Muse
- "Degradation Rules" by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
- "Blackout" by Turnstile
- "Black Summer" — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
- "Blackout" — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- "Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- "Harmonia's Dream" — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
- "Patient Number 9" — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
- Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Crawler by Idles
- Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon
ALTERNATIVE
Spoiler:
16. Best Alternative Music Performance
- "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" by Arctic Monkeys
- "Certainty" by Big Thief
- "King" by Florence + The Machine
- "Chaise Longue" by Wet Leg
- "Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
- WE by Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You by Big Thief
- Fossora by Björk
- Wet Leg by Wet Leg
- Cool It Down by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
R&B
Spoiler:
18. Best R&B Performance
- "VIRGO'S GROOVE" by Beyoncé
- "Here With Me" by Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
- "Hrs & Hrs" by Muni Long
- "Over" by Lucky Daye
- "Hurt Me So Good" by Jazmine Sullivan
- "Do 4 Love" by Snoh Aalegra
- "Keeps On Fallin'" by Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
- "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" by Beyoncé
- "'Round Midnight" by Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
- "Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige
- "CUFF IT" — Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- "Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
- "Hrs & Hrs" — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
- "Hurt Me So Good" — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
- "Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
- Operation Funk by Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights by Steve Lacy
- Drones by Terrace Martin
- Starfruit by Moonchild
- Red Balloon by Tank And The Bangas
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown
- Black Radio III by Robert Glasper
- Candydrip by Lucky Daye
- Watch The Sun by PJ Morton
RAP
Spoiler:
23. Best Rap Performance
- "GOD DID" by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- "Vegas" by Doja Cat
- "pushin P" by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" by Hitkidd & GloRilla
- "The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar
- "BEAUTIFUL" by DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
- "WAIT FOR U" by Future Featuring Drake & Tems
- "First Class" by Jack Harlow
- "Die Hard" by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- "Big Energy (Live)" by Latto
- "Churchill Downs" — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
- "GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- "The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- "pushin P" — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
- "WAIT FOR U" — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
- GOD DID by DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You by Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You by Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
- It's Almost Dry by Pusha T
COUNTRY
Spoiler:
27. Best Country Solo Performance
- "Heartfirst" by Kelsea Ballerini
- "Something In The Orange" by Zach Bryan
- "In His Arms" by Miranda Lambert
- "Circles Around This Town" by Maren Morris
- "Live Forever" by Willie Nelson
- "Wishful Drinking" by Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
- "Midnight Rider's Prayer" by Brothers Osborne
- "Outrunnin' Your Memory" by Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
- "Does He Love You - Revisited" by Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
- "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" by Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- "Going Where The Lonely Go" by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- "Circles Around This Town" — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- "Doin' This" — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
- "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- "If I Was A Cowboy" — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- "I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
- "'Til You Can't" — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
- Growin' Up by Luke Combs
- Palomino by Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde
- Humble Quest by Maren Morris
- A Beautiful Time by Willie Nelson
Re: 2023 Grammy Discussion
Gotta say, I have never heard of any of those Best New Artist nominees. One of the weakest years ever in that category.
Re: 2023 Grammy Discussion
Viola Davis won a Grammy? EGOT status claimed.
Re: 2023 Grammy Discussion
I guess Måneskin is a "New artist" in the US. Their first album was in 2018. They also were MG on SNL last year I think. They also suck.
Was there always this many nominees for the major categories, or are they starting to do what the Oscars have started already - desperately try to make themselves relevant by catering to a larger audience?
Was there always this many nominees for the major categories, or are they starting to do what the Oscars have started already - desperately try to make themselves relevant by catering to a larger audience?
Re: 2023 Grammy Discussion
Re: 2023 Grammy Discussion
I'd heard of Maneskin only because Perry D posted a near topless picture of their bassist. I am not counting that.
Edit : I just texted her and asked her if she liked any of the Best New Artist nominees, as I didn't know any of them. This is what she texted back :
Loveeee wet leg
check them out , post punk from isle of wight
check them out , post punk from isle of wight
Re: 2023 Grammy Discussion
I watched a few minutes while I waited for dinner to finish. I like how it takes a committee of 46 to write a 4 minute pop song.
Re: 2023 Grammy Discussion
Wet Leg already won both dedicated Alternative Music Grammys tonight.
Re: 2023 Grammy Discussion
Beyonce becomes the all-time Grammy most awarded performer. And at this moment, shes never won an Album of the Year Grammy. Thats likely to be rectified in the next hour or so,
