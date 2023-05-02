Re: 2023 Grammy Discussion

Quote: dex14 Originally Posted by Im surprised you havent heard of (or daughter never told you about) Wet Leg.

Quote: Loveeee wet leg

check them out , post punk from isle of wight

My daughter probably knows them all. She must listen to streaming music 12 hours a day.I'd heard of Maneskin only because Perry D posted a near topless picture of their bassist. I am not counting that.Edit : I just texted her and asked her if she liked any of the Best New Artist nominees, as I didn't know any of them. This is what she texted back :Clearly you know her well, dex.​​​​​​​