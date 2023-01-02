DVD Talk Forum

What Are You Listening To? (February 2023)

Music Talk

What Are You Listening To? (February 2023)

   
02-01-23, 11:33 PM
gerrythedon
What Are You Listening To? (February 2023)
02-02-23, 12:12 AM
gerrythedon
Re: What Are You Listening To? (February 2023)


JUST THESE:

Dancing Barefoot (extended version; Patti Smith, Ivan Kral) "When Love Comes to Town" single 4:45
Everlasting Love (Buzz Cason, Mac Gayden) "All I Want Is You" single 3:20
Unchained Melody (Alex North, Hy Zaret) "All I Want Is You" single 4:52
Hallelujah Here She Comes (Best Of edit) "Desire" single 4:00
A Room at the Heartbreak Hotel (Best Of edit) "Angel of Harlem" single 4:32

02-03-23, 12:34 AM
gerrythedon
Re: What Are You Listening To? (February 2023)

02-03-23, 01:56 PM
emanon
Starting the afternoon with a 25th anniversary spin of Pearl Jam - Yield




02-04-23, 11:25 AM
emanon


02-04-23, 11:58 AM
bunkaroo


02-04-23, 02:31 PM
emanon

