Re: What Are You Listening To? (February 2023)

JUST THESE:Dancing Barefoot (extended version; Patti Smith, Ivan Kral) "When Love Comes to Town" single 4:45Everlasting Love (Buzz Cason, Mac Gayden) "All I Want Is You" single 3:20Unchained Melody (Alex North, Hy Zaret) "All I Want Is You" single 4:52Hallelujah Here She Comes (Best Of edit) "Desire" single 4:00A Room at the Heartbreak Hotel (Best Of edit) "Angel of Harlem" single 4:32