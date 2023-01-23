DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Cruel World Festival 2023 (Pasadena California 5/20)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Cruel World Festival 2023 (Pasadena California 5/20)

   
Old 01-23-23, 01:38 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 11,032
Received 201 Likes on 145 Posts
Cruel World Festival 2023 (Pasadena California 5/20)
What a lineup!


Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-23-23, 01:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
ViewAskewbian's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,596
Received 916 Likes on 569 Posts
Re: Cruel World Festival 2023 (Pasadena California 5/20)
1988 me is in heaven.
ViewAskewbian is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.