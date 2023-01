The National - "First Two Pages of Frankenstein" - 4/28/23

First Two Pages of Frankenstein is available for pre-order on standard black vinyl, indie-exclusive opaque red vinyl, white vinyl, CD and digital from 4AD and americanmary.com . Cherry Tree members who pre-order First Two Pages of Frankenstein via the member store will also receive a Flexidisc single of ďWeird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver).Ē Previously released digitally, this will be an initial physical release of the song ahead of its future home.We are embarking on a world tour this year in support of the new album, and are excited to haveandsupporting us at many of these shows.will be joining us for one special night in New York City at the iconic. Tickets go on salelocal time to the general public, except for Madison Square Garden which goes on saleCherry Tree members active as of January 17th will be eligible for a special members-only presale onlocal time. Member email to follow.For tickets and information, please visit www.americanmary.com