The National - "First Two Pages of Frankenstein" - 4/28/23
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,383
Likes: 0
Received 3,363 Likes on 2,288 Posts
The National - "First Two Pages of Frankenstein" - 4/28/23
1. Once Upon A Poolside (feat. Sufjan Stevens)
2. Eucalyptus
3. New Order T-Shirt
4. This Isnt Helping (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
5. Tropic Morning News
6. Alien
7. The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift)
8. Grease In Your Hair
9. Ice Machines
10. Your Mind Is Not Your Friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
11. Send For Me
First Two Pages of Frankenstein is available for pre-order on standard black vinyl, indie-exclusive opaque red vinyl, white vinyl, CD and digital from 4AD and americanmary.com. Cherry Tree members who pre-order First Two Pages of Frankenstein via the member store will also receive a Flexidisc single of Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver). Previously released digitally, this will be an initial physical release of the song ahead of its future home.
We are embarking on a world tour this year in support of the new album, and are excited to have Soccer Mommy, The Beths and Bartees Strange supporting us at many of these shows. Patti Smith and Her Band will be joining us for one special night in New York City at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10:00AM local time to the general public, except for Madison Square Garden which goes on sale Friday, January 27th at 12:00PM EST.
Cherry Tree members active as of January 17th will be eligible for a special members-only presale on Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00AM local time. Member email to follow.
The National On Tour
North America
05.20.23 Chicago, IL *
05.21.23 Chicago, IL *
05.24.23 Washington, DC *
05.26.23 Boston, MA - Boston Calling
05.28.23 Napa, CA Bottlerock Festival
05.30.23 Los Angeles, CA *
06.02.23 Troutdale, OR *
06.03.23 Troutdale, OR *
06.04.23 Redmond, WA *
06.05.23 Burnaby, BC*
08.01.23 Philadelphia, PA ~
08.03.23 New Haven, CT ~
08.07.23 Detroit, MI ~
08.08.23 Madison, WI ~
08.09.23 Minneapolis, MN ~
08.11.23 Denver, CO ~
08.15.23 Nashville, TN ~
08.16.23 Atlanta, GA ~
08.18.23 New York, NY +
UK/EU
21.09.23 Dublin, IRE *
23.09.23 Leeds, UK *
24.09.23 Glasgow, UK *
26.09.23 London, UK *
29.09.23 Amsterdam, NL ^
30.09.23 Berlin, DE ^
01.10.23 Munich, DE ^
04.10.23 Madrid, ES ^
05.10.23 Porto, PT ^
06.10.23 Lisbon, PT ^
Support:
* Soccer Mommy
~ The Beths
^ Bartees Strange
+ Patti Smith and Her Band
For tickets and information, please visit www.americanmary.com
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 65,722
Received 3,988 Likes on 2,695 Posts
Re: The National - "First Two Pages of Frankenstein" - 4/28/23
I texted my daughter the info about the Patty' Smith show at MSG. This was her response
That's what I figured.
BTW : I dig Soccer Mommy. She'll be a great opening act. Can't wait to hear the Taylor and the Phoebe songs
yeah i saw and i NEEEEED to go
BTW : I dig Soccer Mommy. She'll be a great opening act. Can't wait to hear the Taylor and the Phoebe songs
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,383
Likes: 0
Received 3,363 Likes on 2,288 Posts
Re: The National - "First Two Pages of Frankenstein" - 4/28/23
Will probably go to the MSG show, but would rather see The Beths as an opener…. So maybe will do Philly… I guess it’ll depend on price and ticket location.
Saw The National last September at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester. They were great as always and all the new songs they played sounded really good.
Saw The National last September at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester. They were great as always and all the new songs they played sounded really good.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off