Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
12:05 PM PT -- We're told Lisa Marie Presley went into "full arrest" ... our sources say someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Presley regain a pulse.
Lisa Marie Presley has been rushed to a hospital after EMTs responded to her home for a possible cardiac arrest ... TMZ has learned.
Sources directly connected to Lisa Marie tell TMZ ... paramedics performed CPR Thursday at her house in Calabasas before rushing to a hospital. We're also told they were able to regain a pulse before she was transported.
It's unclear what her condition is at this point, but we know she's getting treatment in a hospital.
Lisa Marie, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was just at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills. She and her mother were on hand to see Austin Butler win a Globe for his portrayal of the King of Rock n' Roll in the film "Elvis."
The 54-year-old singer and songwriter has 3 children, including actress Riley Keough.
She owned and operated the immensely lucrative Elvis Presley Enterprises until 2005, when she sold off all of the business. LMP is still the owner of Graceland, Elvis' famed Memphis estate.
I know she has had a real rough time since her son committed suicide.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
She looked really rough Tuesday night, but even so, this is a shock. Terrible.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
1:43 PM PT -- A source with direct knowledge tells us it was Lisa Marie's housekeeper who found her unresponsive in her bedroom. We're told it was Lisa's ex-husband, Danny Keough, who performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Danny and Lisa have been living together for quite some time now.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
One of my fears is having heart attack with no one around. I don't want to be the guy found days later dead, partially eaten by the cat because nobody was feeding it. I need to get one of those medic alert bracelets or whatever.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Wife was out of town, and he was sitting in his house watching football on a Sunday. No one heard from him Monday. They did a wellness check and found him.
It fucking sucks but there are a lot of worse ways to go.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Lisa Marie Presley is in the Intensive Care Unit, on life support with a temporary pacemaker after suffering cardiac arrest ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.
Our sources say Lisa Marie is in an induced coma and in critical condition.
TMZ broke the story ... Lisa Marie was in full cardiac arrest Thursday morning, before paramedics arrived. We're told her housekeeper found Lisa Marie unresponsive in her bedroom, and just as the housekeeper made that discovery her ex-husband, Danny Keough -- with whom Lisa Marie lives -- returned home from taking their kids to school. He administered CPR until paramedics took over.
Paramedics gave her at least one epinephrine shot and her pulse was restored. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital.
Our sources say Lisa Marie had complained early Thursday morning of stomach pains, that got more and more intense. The sources wanted to make clear ... this was NOT a suicide attempt.
Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Riley Keough, are at her bedside.
Story developing ...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Damn that’s terrible. Doesn’t sound good for her. I saw some clips of her from the Golden Globes and she looked and sounded rough.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
She died:
I feel so bad for the family. Too much tragedy lately.
I feel so bad for the family. Too much tragedy lately.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Tragic. I feel terrible for her daughter and Priscilla. She lost her ex husband and only child with him.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
And a short marriage son-in-law (supposedly they were still somewhat close up until he died).
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
The internet fucking sucks sometimes. I'm already seeing posts that the "jab" killed her. Fuck those people.
This family has been through so much tragedy already.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Heartbreaking story. She was on the Golden Globes 2 nights ago. And when Austin Butler thanked her and Priscilla during his acceptance speech, she put her hand on her chest like she was touched. And this happened earlier on the red carpet.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Billy Bush interviewed her on EXTRA and it looked like she was struggling to stand. She had to put her arm around her male companion when she was talking. Really sad, but who knows how poor her health was. No one will know until an autopsy is released showing cause of death.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
My ex-wife was a huge Elvis fan. Our youngest daughter is named Lisa Marie.
Re: Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
RIP
It was the 4th or 5th story on Lester Holt and thought she was going to pull through or make it like Damar Hamlin.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Wow.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Rip.
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
This one really hurts. I am only three months older than her. Huge fan of her Father and the entire Presley family in general. I will always regret and seeing her in concert back when she was singing and touring.
She was performing in my area, and I remember saying, I will catch her the next time she comes around. That never happened. From everything I have seen read and heard, she never got over the death of her son. She has had to deal with death her entire life.
Lisa Marie, nine years old, was staying at Graceland the day her father died. The people who were their tried their best to keep her away from his upstairs bedroom, but she snuck up there and saw Elvis unresponsive. That's something she said stuck with her entire life. We went to vacation in Memphis last summer and I finally got to tour Graceland for the first time.
Here's the lyrics to her song Lights out from her 2003 debut album, "To Whom It May Concern." It really hits home this morning.
Someone turned the lights out down in Memphis.
Thats where my family is buried and gone.
Last time I was there, I noticed a space left next to them, there in Memphis. In the damn backyard .
Re: Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]
This really came out of left field. Tragic loss of life and so much loss in her family.