Re: Lisa Marie Presley suffers cardiac arrest [Update: Dead at 54]

This one really hurts. I am only three months older than her. Huge fan of her Father and the entire Presley family in general. I will always regret and seeing her in concert back when she was singing and touring.She was performing in my area, and I remember saying, I will catch her the next time she comes around. That never happened. From everything I have seen read and heard, she never got over the death of her son. She has had to deal with death her entire life.Lisa Marie, nine years old, was staying at Graceland the day her father died. The people who were their tried their best to keep her away from his upstairs bedroom, but she snuck up there and saw Elvis unresponsive. That's something she said stuck with her entire life. We went to vacation in Memphis last summer and I finally got to tour Graceland for the first time.Here's the lyrics to her song Lights out from her 2003 debut album, "To Whom It May Concern." It really hits home this morning.Someone turned the lights out down in Memphis.Thats where my family is buried and gone.Last time I was there, I noticed a space left next to them, there in Memphis. In the damn backyard .