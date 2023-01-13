Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78

I never really got into Jeff Beck even though he was often mentioned with other legends like Clapton and Page.



Having grown up in the 80s, he wasn't very visible and back then you really had to go out of your way to learn about his catalog and listen to it. You know, you actually had to spend your money and buy albums instead of clicking on Youtube or Spotify. And he wasn't everywhere like Page/Zeppelin of Clapton/is God were.



And it always seemed like he had a really intimidating catalog; something like two dozen solo albums and a bunch of guest appearances on other artists' albums.