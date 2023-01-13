Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
RIP Jeff.
Jeff Beck, one of the most skilled, admired, and influential guitarists in rock history, died on Tuesday at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England. He was 78.
The cause was bacterial meningitis, Melissa Dragich, his publicist, said.
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
Stunned to hear this today.
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
Damn, this one is a stinger.
RIP
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
I just heard the news, I'm stunned.
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
Sad. I just saw him 3-4 months ago. Checking, it seems it was his fifth to last show ever.
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
I finally got around to picking up Blow by Blow and Wired over the last week (parts of two orders through Discogs). Such odd timing.
He was a great player. A true legend. This is a total surprise.
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
The link in the OP has a pay wall. Says he died of bacterial meningitis.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...233709137.html
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
Weird, I'm currently reading Bob Spitz's biography of Led Zeppelin (it's pretty good!) and the early parts have a lot about Jeff Beck, so it seems strange that I've been recently thinking about him because of that, and now this just happens.
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
Great player but most of his stuff never clicked with me.
All Yardbirds is good with or without Beck
The two Jeff Beck Group albums are fantastic. His version of Led Zeppelin
The Beck Bogert Appice one shot, while not particularly outstanding, has always been a favorite of mine. Probably nostalgia.
Outside of those three albums he never clicked with me.
I'm the same way with Santana. The very first three albums are must haves, after that no interest.
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
He was one of the top ten best guitarists ever. Sad loss.
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
Wow. To echo pretty much everyone else, he was a legend. As a hobby guitarist, I've admired Beck since I was in my early 20's. I'll never forget seeing him live back in 1999 He was touring behind "Who Else". I remember David Coverdale sat a few seats over from me and I periodically watched his reactions during the show. He was a fan just like the rest of us as Beck blew our minds for two hours. I'll never forget that show and only wished I'd made an effort to see him on subsequent tours. Nobody else played like him. We've lost a true giant in the world of modern rock guitar.
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
I never really got into Jeff Beck even though he was often mentioned with other legends like Clapton and Page.
Having grown up in the 80s, he wasn't very visible and back then you really had to go out of your way to learn about his catalog and listen to it. You know, you actually had to spend your money and buy albums instead of clicking on Youtube or Spotify. And he wasn't everywhere like Page/Zeppelin of Clapton/is God were.
And it always seemed like he had a really intimidating catalog; something like two dozen solo albums and a bunch of guest appearances on other artists' albums.
Re: Jeff Beck, Guitarist With a Page in Rock History, Dies at 78
Wow, guitar legend. RIP.
