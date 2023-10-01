It's a good song, never hear it anymore
It's a good song, never hear it anymore
Songs you heard a lot when they were new, or for a few years after, then 'poof' never heard them anymore. Results may vary depending on local radio stations. Maybe they're being played on late night FM.
What happened to the Triumph songs? Lay It On The Line/Hold On/Magic Power/Fight the Good Fight
Rainbow - Street of Dreams/Stone Cold
Jon Stewart - Gold
Walter Egan - Magnet and Steel
Sniff 'N The Tears - Driver's Seat
Tora Tora - Amnesia
Def Leppard - Rock Brigade/Wasted
Rossington Collins - Don't Misunderstand Me
Steve Walsh - Every Step of The Way
Red Rider - White Hot
Kings - Beat Goes On/Switchin' To Glide
Jo Jo Gunne - Run Run Run
James Gand - Must Be Love
Steely Dan - Don't Take Me Alive
