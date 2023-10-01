It's a good song, never hear it anymore

Songs you heard a lot when they were new, or for a few years after, then 'poof' never heard them anymore. Results may vary depending on local radio stations. Maybe they're being played on late night FM.



What happened to the Triumph songs? Lay It On The Line/Hold On/Magic Power/Fight the Good Fight

Rainbow - Street of Dreams/Stone Cold

Jon Stewart - Gold

Walter Egan - Magnet and Steel

Sniff 'N The Tears - Driver's Seat

Tora Tora - Amnesia

Def Leppard - Rock Brigade/Wasted

Rossington Collins - Don't Misunderstand Me

Steve Walsh - Every Step of The Way

Red Rider - White Hot

Kings - Beat Goes On/Switchin' To Glide

Jo Jo Gunne - Run Run Run

James Gand - Must Be Love

Steely Dan - Don't Take Me Alive

