Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
A favorite era of mine. So many great bands and albums. Curve has to be my favorite. Definitely a top 5 band of mine (any genre/all-time). During the early to mid 90's, I listened to them and Lush the most. But what a great list. I need to revisit all of these.
https://pitchfork.com/features/lists...0oLojKuogUcYmM
I love Jesus and Mary Chain and I like the Darling Buds. I don't think either is even remotely fitting to be put on a list of Shoegaze bands. They each might have had a song or two that veers into that territory, but neither had an album that I would come close to classifying as such.
https://www.sputnikmusic.com/bands/T...ng-Buds/88979/
Even though I never dove too deep into the genre, a few of my favorite albums are on that list. MBV's albums are transcendent, Starflyer 59's Gold is one of my favorite albums from any genre, and I have a soft spot for M83's Dead Cities, Red Seas, & Lost Ghosts though I've rarely thought of it in a strictly shoegaze context.
"Pop Said"? No. And a few tracks on "Crawdaddy" are. But "Erotica" is most definitely shoegaze.
I love shoegaze, but I've probably only got half these albums. I'm going to go ahead and trust Pete Kember from Spacemen 3, though, so I'll give the rest a listen.
I like most shoegaze bands (Ride being my favorite), but I really do not like My Bloody Valentine, and do not understand why they are so heralded.
It's because they recorded one of the best albums of all time.
I can completely understand that if you are someone that thinks lyrics is integral or important to the enjoyment of music (or at least rock music). I think anyone that digs either instrumental or music for which lyrics isn't central at all, is much more likely to dig MBV. They also seem to be the type of band that the listening environment plays a larger part in the enjoyment of the music than most.
It's beyond being a "wall of sound", but indistinct instrument noise, as if no member of the band can even hear the other.
I've never really delved into this genre. Out of the very few albums on the list that I recognize, I do like what I've heard, primarily Alcest. I guess this list is as good a start as any to see what's out there, even though it seems like I could just listen to My Bloody Valentine to hit half the list.
