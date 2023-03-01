DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time

   
Old 01-03-23, 11:55 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,991
Received 197 Likes on 141 Posts
Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
A favorite era of mine. So many great bands and albums. Curve has to be my favorite. Definitely a top 5 band of mine (any genre/all-time). During the early to mid 90's, I listened to them and Lush the most. But what a great list. I need to revisit all of these.

https://pitchfork.com/features/lists...0oLojKuogUcYmM
Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-23, 01:14 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 5,854
Likes: 0
Received 128 Likes on 99 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
Jesus And Mary Chain Psychocandy should have been on the list.
dom56 is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by dom56:
Daytripper (01-04-23), Kurt D (01-04-23)
Old 01-04-23, 01:39 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,991
Received 197 Likes on 141 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
Originally Posted by dom56 View Post
Jesus And Mary Chain Psychocandy should have been on the list.
Likewise for the Darling Buds second or third album.
Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-23, 09:41 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Berkeley, CA
Posts: 1,503
Received 22 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
Originally Posted by Daytripper View Post
Likewise for the Darling Buds second or third album.
I love Jesus and Mary Chain and I like the Darling Buds. I don't think either is even remotely fitting to be put on a list of Shoegaze bands. They each might have had a song or two that veers into that territory, but neither had an album that I would come close to classifying as such.
JasonX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-23, 10:28 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,991
Received 197 Likes on 141 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
Originally Posted by JasonX View Post
I love Jesus and Mary Chain and I like the Darling Buds. I don't think either is even remotely fitting to be put on a list of Shoegaze bands. They each might have had a song or two that veers into that territory, but neither had an album that I would come close to classifying as such.
"Pop Said"? No. And a few tracks on "Crawdaddy" are. But "Erotica" is most definitely shoegaze.

https://www.sputnikmusic.com/bands/T...ng-Buds/88979/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erotic...ing_Buds_album)
Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-23, 11:27 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: St Louis, MO
Posts: 7,411
Received 140 Likes on 101 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
Even though I never dove too deep into the genre, a few of my favorite albums are on that list. MBV's albums are transcendent, Starflyer 59's Gold is one of my favorite albums from any genre, and I have a soft spot for M83's Dead Cities, Red Seas, & Lost Ghosts though I've rarely thought of it in a strictly shoegaze context.
kefrank is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-23, 02:51 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Berkeley, CA
Posts: 1,503
Received 22 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
Originally Posted by Daytripper View Post
"Pop Said"? No. And a few tracks on "Crawdaddy" are. But "Erotica" is most definitely shoegaze.

https://www.sputnikmusic.com/bands/T...ng-Buds/88979/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erotic...ing_Buds_album)
Even your link couches things with "blended", which I think is apt. The initial single off the album, Sure Thing, isn't especially shoegazy. Certainly some of the other tracks are much more so, but I think you could make a valid argument either way. Anyway, I appreciate the reminder about this third album. I really liked Pop Said, but didn't dig Crawdaddy as much and don't think I gave Erotica more than a listen or two.
JasonX is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Daytripper (01-04-23)
Old 01-04-23, 03:54 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2001
Posts: 7,448
Received 81 Likes on 55 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
I love shoegaze, but I've probably only got half these albums. I'm going to go ahead and trust Pete Kember from Spacemen 3, though, so I'll give the rest a listen.
GoVegan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-05-23, 12:51 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hero
 
slop101's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: So. Cal.
Posts: 43,299
Received 348 Likes on 248 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
I like most shoegaze bands (Ride being my favorite), but I really do not like My Bloody Valentine, and do not understand why they are so heralded.
slop101 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-05-23, 03:24 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Berkeley, CA
Posts: 1,503
Received 22 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
Originally Posted by slop101 View Post
I like most shoegaze bands (Ride being my favorite), but I really do not like My Bloody Valentine, and do not understand why they are so heralded.
I can completely understand that if you are someone that thinks lyrics is integral or important to the enjoyment of music (or at least rock music). I think anyone that digs either instrumental or music for which lyrics isn't central at all, is much more likely to dig MBV. They also seem to be the type of band that the listening environment plays a larger part in the enjoyment of the music than most.
JasonX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-05-23, 05:32 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 11,537
Received 983 Likes on 694 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
It's because they recorded one of the best albums of all time.
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-23, 11:48 AM
  #12  
DVD Talk Hero
 
slop101's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: So. Cal.
Posts: 43,299
Received 348 Likes on 248 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
Originally Posted by JasonX View Post
I can completely understand that if you are someone that thinks lyrics is integral or important to the enjoyment of music (or at least rock music). I think anyone that digs either instrumental or music for which lyrics isn't central at all, is much more likely to dig MBV. They also seem to be the type of band that the listening environment plays a larger part in the enjoyment of the music than most.
My issue isn't their lyrics (I can't even make out what they sing), but that it all sounds like a bunch of mush.
It's beyond being a "wall of sound", but indistinct instrument noise, as if no member of the band can even hear the other.
slop101 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-23, 12:42 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: a mile high, give or take a few feet
Posts: 14,465
Received 132 Likes on 110 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
I've never really delved into this genre. Out of the very few albums on the list that I recognize, I do like what I've heard, primarily Alcest. I guess this list is as good a start as any to see what's out there, even though it seems like I could just listen to My Bloody Valentine to hit half the list.
mndtrp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-23, 01:54 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Berkeley, CA
Posts: 1,503
Received 22 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time
Originally Posted by slop101 View Post
My issue isn't their lyrics (I can't even make out what they sing), but that it all sounds like a bunch of mush.
It's beyond being a "wall of sound", but indistinct instrument noise, as if no member of the band can even hear the other.
The irony is that that "mush" is so precisely recorded and produced that they basically bankrupted Creation Records. You might not like the end result at all, but I don't think anyone can dispute that it sounds exactly how Shields wanted it to sound. This isn't Metal Machine Music.
JasonX is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
Taylor Swift -- Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.