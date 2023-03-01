Re: Pitchfork's 50 Best Shoegaze Albums of All Time

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erotic...ing_Buds_album) "Pop Said"? No. And a few tracks on "Crawdaddy" are. But "Erotica" is most definitely shoegaze.

Even your link couches things with "blended", which I think is apt. The initial single off the album, Sure Thing, isn't especially shoegazy. Certainly some of the other tracks are much more so, but I think you could make a valid argument either way. Anyway, I appreciate the reminder about this third album. I really liked Pop Said, but didn't dig Crawdaddy as much and don't think I gave Erotica more than a listen or two.