Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse has passed away

12-31-22
Dan
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse has passed away
Probably not a ton of fans on this forum anymore, but sad news. It was only three days ago when the news about his cancer was made public.

So far only being reported by Marco Collins, but he's a close friend of the band and a reliable source on this.

12-31-22
Re: Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse has passed away
o no

just read about the cancer a few days ago.

rip
