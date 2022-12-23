Your favorite albums of 2022...

Surprisingly great year for new music - guess this is what happens when you're forced to stay home and write/record.Here are mine (I actually had to whittle itto thirty!), along with a collage of their album covers, in no particular order...Wilco - "Cruel Country"Spoon - "Lucifer on the Sofa"Band of Horses - "Things Are Great"Jamestown Revival - "Young Man"Elvis Costello - "The Boy Named If"Placebo - "Never Let Me Go"Spiritualized - "Everything Was Beautiful"Wet Leg - "Wet Leg"Stereophonics - "Oochya!"The Smile - "A Light for Attracting Attention"Fantastic Negrito - "White Jesus, Black Problems"Pink Mountaintops - "Peacock Pools"Ty Segall - "Hello, Hi"Osees - "A Foul Form"Kula Shaker - "1st Congregation of Eternal Love & Free Hugs"Kendrick Lamar  "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"Mountain Goats - "Bleed Out"Marcus King - "Young Blood"Metric  "Formentera"Buffalo Jr. - "Indigo Groove"Tedeschi Trucks Band - "I Am the Moon"Built To Spill  "When The Wind Forgets Your Name"Suede  "Autofiction"Larkin Poe  "Blood Harmony"King Gizzard  "Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms & Lava"King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard  "Omnium Gatherum"Taylor Swift  "Midnights"The Blue Stones  "Pretty Monster"Murlocs - "Rapscallion"The Head & The Heart  "Every Shade of Blue"