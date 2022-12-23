Your favorite albums of 2022...
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Your favorite albums of 2022...
Surprisingly great year for new music - guess this is what happens when you're forced to stay home and write/record.
Here are mine (I actually had to whittle it down to thirty!), along with a collage of their album covers, in no particular order...
Wilco - "Cruel Country"
Spoon - "Lucifer on the Sofa"
Band of Horses - "Things Are Great"
Jamestown Revival - "Young Man"
Elvis Costello - "The Boy Named If"
Placebo - "Never Let Me Go"
Spiritualized - "Everything Was Beautiful"
Wet Leg - "Wet Leg"
Stereophonics - "Oochya!"
The Smile - "A Light for Attracting Attention"
Fantastic Negrito - "White Jesus, Black Problems"
Pink Mountaintops - "Peacock Pools"
Ty Segall - "Hello, Hi"
Osees - "A Foul Form"
Kula Shaker - "1st Congregation of Eternal Love & Free Hugs"
Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"
Mountain Goats - "Bleed Out"
Marcus King - "Young Blood"
Metric "Formentera"
Buffalo Jr. - "Indigo Groove"
Tedeschi Trucks Band - "I Am the Moon"
Built To Spill "When The Wind Forgets Your Name"
Suede "Autofiction"
Larkin Poe "Blood Harmony"
King Gizzard "Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms & Lava"
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard "Omnium Gatherum"
Taylor Swift "Midnights"
The Blue Stones "Pretty Monster"
Murlocs - "Rapscallion"
The Head & The Heart "Every Shade of Blue"
