Terry Hall - The Specials/Fun Boy Three/Colourfield - dead at 63
Not seeing any info on cause, though The Specials tweeted it was after a brief illness.
Great voice. I fucking loved his voice.
Caught The Specials on an anniversary tour a few years back. Still sounded wonderful.
