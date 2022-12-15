DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Not Your Usual Christmas Music Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Not Your Usual Christmas Music Thread

   
Old 12-15-22, 09:39 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
ViewAskewbian's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,077
Received 785 Likes on 477 Posts
Not Your Usual Christmas Music Thread
Each year, I try to add to a growing playlist of songs you probably won't hear on the radio during the Holiday Season. Tunes like:

A Christmas Dual by Cyndi Lauper and the Hives
Merry Christmas Exclamation Point by John Lajoie
That Time of Year by Gecko
How to Make the Gravy by Paul Kelly
Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis by Tom Waits
I Want an Alien for Christmas by Fountains of Wayne

Etc.

What are some of your favourite not your usual Christmas music?
ViewAskewbian is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-15-22, 10:06 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 39,902
Received 1,630 Likes on 1,165 Posts
Re: Not Your Usual Christmas Music Thread
Spinal Tap "Christmas with the Devil"

Hanoi Rocks "Dead by Christmas"
Josh-da-man is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.