Not Your Usual Christmas Music Thread
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Not Your Usual Christmas Music Thread
Each year, I try to add to a growing playlist of songs you probably won't hear on the radio during the Holiday Season. Tunes like:
A Christmas Dual by Cyndi Lauper and the Hives
Merry Christmas Exclamation Point by John Lajoie
That Time of Year by Gecko
How to Make the Gravy by Paul Kelly
Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis by Tom Waits
I Want an Alien for Christmas by Fountains of Wayne
Etc.
What are some of your favourite not your usual Christmas music?
A Christmas Dual by Cyndi Lauper and the Hives
Merry Christmas Exclamation Point by John Lajoie
That Time of Year by Gecko
How to Make the Gravy by Paul Kelly
Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis by Tom Waits
I Want an Alien for Christmas by Fountains of Wayne
Etc.
What are some of your favourite not your usual Christmas music?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off