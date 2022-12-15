Not Your Usual Christmas Music Thread

Each year, I try to add to a growing playlist of songs you probably won't hear on the radio during the Holiday Season. Tunes like:



A Christmas Dual by Cyndi Lauper and the Hives

Merry Christmas Exclamation Point by John Lajoie

That Time of Year by Gecko

How to Make the Gravy by Paul Kelly

Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis by Tom Waits

I Want an Alien for Christmas by Fountains of Wayne



Etc.



What are some of your favourite not your usual Christmas music?