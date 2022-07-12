DVD Talk Forum

The Legacy of Israel Kamakawiwoole

The Legacy of Israel Kamakawiwoole

   
The Legacy of Israel Kamakawiwoole
Was listening to some Bruddah IZ music this week. Not not sure how many of you have watched the 30 minute. "Beyond the Rainbow" The Legacy of IZ Documentary. 25 Years of "Facing Future". A big Hawaiian with a great voice and big heart.

"Beyond the Rainbow" The Legacy of IZ Documentary. 25 Years of "Facing Future"

