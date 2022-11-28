Metallica - 72 Seasons / World Tour 2023-2024

Yes, you read that correctly... we have completed recording at HQ, and our 12th studio album is coming your way! It’s been six years since Hardwired…To Self Destruct, so we think it’s about time for some new music. With 12 tracks totaling over 77 minutes, 72 Seasons hits all the places you can consume music on Friday, April 14, 2023. Produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James and Lars, 72 Seasons is available for pre-order now on CD, 2LP 140g black vinyl, two different colored vinyl variations, and digitally in the Met Store. Every pre-order will receive a digital instant grat track of the first song we are releasing, “Lux Æterna,” and you can check out the brand new video, one of the coolest we’ve ever made, on our YouTube channel. Directed by Tim Saccenti, we recently traveled to Los Angeles to capture our performance using some crazy cutting-edge technology. The album package was once again conceived and art directed by our good friend, acclaimed designer David Turner, and his team. David, who won a Grammy for his work on Death Magnetic, is the man behind the look and feel of all of our recent releases, including Through The Never, S&M2, and Hardwired. “Is there a special meaning to the title?” you ask. James explains it best: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.” The complete track listing for 72 Seasons is: 72 Seasons Shadows Follow Screaming Suicide Sleepwalk My Life Away You Must Burn! Lux Æterna Crown of Barbed Wire Chasing Light If Darkness Had a Son Too Far Gone? Room of Mirrors Inamorata But wait, there’s more! You know us... we can’t release an album without going on the road, so we’re super excited also to announce the M72 Tour today. Forty-six unique shows in 22 cities around the world... there’s so much to tell you about that we have a whole separate section of the site for you to look at, so head on over here for more info about what’s in store for 2023 and 2024. Check it out now... pre-sales begin on Wednesday, November 30!

Quote:

We told you about our new album 72 Seasons, so what’s next now that we’ve escaped the studio? Hit the road, of course! You want a tour, we’ve got a tour... how about two full years worth of shows?!?!



Over the past few years, we have been so inspired by the dedication and family/community vibe of the fans who traveled to San Francisco for our recent weekend celebrations, first in 2019 with the two S&M2 shows, followed by last year’s 40th Anniversary shows. On top of that, we had a blast being a part of the 2021 Wimmer Festivals when we played two nights in one city, each with a totally different setlist. With all of that in mind, the M72 tour was born!



Starting in April of 2023, we’ll be visiting 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city, with each “No Repeat Weekend” show a completely unique experience: Two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night! Purchase a two-day ticket, and you won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music. Most of the shows (sorry, not all - we tried!) will be on Fridays and Sundays, so we’ll be sure to have lots of extracurricular events for you to hang with fellow Metallica fans at before the shows kick-off and on the Saturday night in between.



Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only), and brought to you by our friends at Live Nation, the M72 tour also launches a completely different look for us in stadiums – we’ll be in the round in the middle of the field. On top of that, the Snake Pit has been relocated to the center of the stage so that fans there will have a complete 360 view of the show. Each weekend offers a variety of Enhanced Experiences, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the “Black Box” lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit. The very popular “Black Laminate” is back, now known as the “I Disappear Ticket,” and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with us for multiple weekends. Grab one of these and attend every show on your continent or in the world! For more information about Enhanced Experiences and I Disappear Tickets, visit wearesuper.co/metallica.



In keeping with the theme of two completely unique shows each weekend, we’re excited to share the stage with different bands each night, including some we have traveled with before and new friends who are joining us for the first time. Signing up for the entire adventure with us are Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, and MammothWVH, and some of you will see Pantera, Architects, Greta Van Fleet, or Volbeat, depending on the shows you attend. All the details are in the listing of dates below and on the individual show pages.



Two-day discounted tickets will be on sale Friday, December 2, for all shows. Fan Club presales start early on Wednesday, November 30, with various other presales beginning later that day and throughout the week. To request your Fan Club presale code, visit metallica.com/presale-code. If you cannot join us for the entire weekend, single-day tickets will be available starting January 20, 2023.



A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH’s efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.



We cannot wait to embark on this new adventure, play some new music, and spend our weekends in ’23 and ’24 with YOU!



Apr 27 & 29, 2023

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Johan Cruijff ArenA



May 17 & 19, 2023

Paris, France

Stade de France*



May 26 & 28, 2023

Hamburg, Germany

Volksparkstadion



Jun 16 & 18, 2023

Gothenburg, Sweden

Ullevi Stadium**



Aug 4 & 6, 2023

East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium



Aug 11 & 13, 2023

Montreal, Canada

Stade Olympique



Aug 18 & 20, 2023

Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium



Aug 25 & 27, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

SoFi Stadium



Sep 1 & 3, 2023

Phoenix, AZ

State Farm Stadium



Nov 3 & 5, 2023

St. Louis, MO

The Dome at America’s Center



Nov 10 & 12, 2023

Detroit, MI

Ford Field



May 24 & 26, 2024

Munich, Germany

Olympiastadion



Jun 7 & 9, 2024

Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki Olympic Stadium



Jun 14 & 16, 2024

Copenhagen, Denmark

Parken Stadium



Jul 5 & 7, 2024

Warsaw, Poland

PGE Narodowy



Jul 12 & 14, 2024

Madrid, Spain

Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano



Aug 2 & 4, 2024

Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium



Aug 9 & 11, 2024

Chicago, IL

Soldier Field



Aug 16 & 18, 2024

Minneapoils, MN

U.S. Bank Stadium



Aug 23 & 25, 2024

Edmonton, Canada

Commonweath Stadium



Aug 30 & Sep 1, 2024

Seattle, WA

Lumen Field



Sep 20 & 22, 2024

Mexico City, Mexico

Foro Sol***



Sep 27 & 29, 2024

Mexico City, Mexico

Foro Sol***



Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris

** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg



Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City



Got a question about the M72 World Tour? Look for the answer in our FAQ.



Citi is the official card of the M72 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, November 30 at 2:00 pm local time until Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.