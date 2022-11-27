Some of the greatest music ever, and it's been largely forgotten.

Some of the greatest musicians ever to pick up an instrument were Jazz musicians. Some of the greatest composers and arrangers to ever put pen to paper to write music were Jazz musicians. Some of the best bands ever were Jazz bands.And yet Jazz is, for 98% of the population, a forgotten art form. A relic of the past. And that's a shame, because there was so much amazing music put out by Jazz musicians.I grew up listening to Jazz in the 70's, and got to see many legends live (Buddy Rich, Lionel Hampton, Woody Herman, Maynard Ferguson, etc), and I can honestly say that the power and energy coming from a Jazz Big Band was every bit the equal of a great Hard Rock or old school Heavy Metal band. Musically, it was incredibly exciting stuff.Like this, for example... This is a track written by Don Menza (father of the late Nick Menza from Megadeth). This track is a great example of how Big Band Jazz kept moving with the times and kept up with Rock and Roll when it came to that musical energy. And this track has a ton of great stuff going on - a lot of musical sophistication to go with the power and energy.That band of Buddy's was simply amazing, as it always was from the time he re-started his Big Band in 1966 until his last show in 1986. He kept bringing in young players from Berklee in Boston and from Texas. The average age for his band in the 70's was about 24. Here he has Pat LaBarbera on lead sax. His first chair sax position was always filled by amazing players, from Don Menza, to Pat LaBarbera, to the late Steve Marcus, he always had a phenomenal sax player to take the solos. And the rest of his band was incredibly hot, too. The best young players available. If they weren't the best, they didn't last long in Buddy's band.And this is one of Buddy's signature songs. A medley of musical themes from West Side Story given a Jazzy spin. Great stuff!But Buddy wasn't the only one who had great bands...