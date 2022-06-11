Mimi Parker of Low dead at 55
Mimi Parker of Low dead at 55
Not sure if there are any other Low fans here, but Mimi Parker passed away today after batting cancer:
https://www.npr.org/2022/11/06/11346...-band-slowcore
Low has been one of my favorite bands since I was a teenager. They've maintained a level of creativity and integrity over many decades that rivals just about any other indie band out there IMO. Mimi Parker's gorgeous voice and creatively spare drumming were a true gift that will be missed.
Re: Mimi Parker of Low dead at 55
RIP. Cancer sucks.
