Mimi Parker of Low dead at 55

   
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: St Louis, MO
Posts: 7,338
Received 125 Likes on 89 Posts
Mimi Parker of Low dead at 55
Not sure if there are any other Low fans here, but Mimi Parker passed away today after batting cancer:
https://www.npr.org/2022/11/06/11346...-band-slowcore

Low has been one of my favorite bands since I was a teenager. They've maintained a level of creativity and integrity over many decades that rivals just about any other indie band out there IMO. Mimi Parker's gorgeous voice and creatively spare drumming were a true gift that will be missed.
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 11,011
Received 885 Likes on 618 Posts
Re: Mimi Parker of Low dead at 55
RIP. Cancer sucks.
