Andy Taylor from Duran Duran battling stage 4 prostate cancer
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,569
Received 2,110 Likes on 1,549 Posts
Andy Taylor from Duran Duran battling stage 4 prostate cancer
Very sad news. Apparently from what I read his condition is pretty bad and hes way too sick to attend the ceremony.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off