Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro dies at 63
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 11,190
Received 680 Likes on 526 Posts
Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro dies at 63
https://www.brooklynvegan.com/dead-k...ro-dies-at-63/
Apparently died in some kind of fall. It's a shame we'll now never see the classic lineup again, although I doubt Jello Biafra could be persuaded to rejoin his bandmates.
My first ever punk rock show was the DKs. Sure, I'd been to some shows at the local civic center of new wave bands like Adam Ant, Thompson Twins, Berlin, The Tubes, et al, but the first time I saw real stage diving, an actual mosh pit, etc was at a place called The Metro in New Haven, Connecticut. The DKs shared the bill with Lost Generation and Vatican Commandos, and there's a possibility that Moby was playing guitar for the Commandos that night (he got his start in the CT punk scene).
DH will be missed. RIP.
Apparently died in some kind of fall. It's a shame we'll now never see the classic lineup again, although I doubt Jello Biafra could be persuaded to rejoin his bandmates.
My first ever punk rock show was the DKs. Sure, I'd been to some shows at the local civic center of new wave bands like Adam Ant, Thompson Twins, Berlin, The Tubes, et al, but the first time I saw real stage diving, an actual mosh pit, etc was at a place called The Metro in New Haven, Connecticut. The DKs shared the bill with Lost Generation and Vatican Commandos, and there's a possibility that Moby was playing guitar for the Commandos that night (he got his start in the CT punk scene).
DH will be missed. RIP.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off