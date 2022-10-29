Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro dies at 63

Apparently died in some kind of fall. It's a shame we'll now never see the classic lineup again, although I doubt Jello Biafra could be persuaded to rejoin his bandmates.My first ever punk rock show was the DKs. Sure, I'd been to some shows at the local civic center of new wave bands like Adam Ant, Thompson Twins, Berlin, The Tubes, et al, but the first time I saw real stage diving, an actual mosh pit, etc was at a place called The Metro in New Haven, Connecticut. The DKs shared the bill with Lost Generation and Vatican Commandos, and there's a possibility that Moby was playing guitar for the Commandos that night (he got his start in the CT punk scene).DH will be missed. RIP.