Rihanna's new song (Lift me up from the blackpanther soundtrack)
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 1,421
Received 69 Likes on 44 Posts
Rihanna's new song (Lift me up from the blackpanther soundtrack)
Its been like 6 years since Rihanna has release anything. This song is an instant classic, her voice, melody, beat... everything is just perfect.
When I hear it in the movie. I'm pretty sure I'm going to cry. lol
When I hear it in the movie. I'm pretty sure I'm going to cry. lol
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off