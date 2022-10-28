DVD Talk Forum

Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87

   
Old 10-28-22, 01:34 PM
Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87
https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/28/enter...ead/index.html

Old 10-28-22, 01:37 PM
Re: Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87
Always loved this one from The Dick Clark Show.

Old 10-28-22, 01:47 PM
Re: Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87
Goodness gracious
Old 10-28-22, 01:49 PM
Re: Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87
TMZ reported he had died earlier this week, then walked back the report. First time I had ever seen them do that. Figured he wouldn't be around much longer.
"Breathless" is an amazing song.
