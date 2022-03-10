Depeche Mode press conference on 11/4 announcing new album and tour
Depeche Mode press conference on 11/4 announcing new album and tour
The new album is called "Memento Mori" ("Remember that you are going to die" in Latin) set to be released Spring of 2023. The tour kicks off with arena dates in North America (New York, Toronto and Los Angeles amongst others) followed by stadium dates in UK/Europe over the Summer.
