DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Question about Apples Atmos music

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Question about Apples Atmos music

   
Old 09-23-22, 09:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
JZ1276's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Long Island
Posts: 3,807
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 8 Posts
Question about Apples Atmos music
I've heard there's a ton of Dolby Atmos music available on iTunes, which I've never used. My question is is Apple actually spending money to hire sound Engineers to remix all this content for Atmos or is the music just run through a type of encoder that outputs Atmost? Kind of like Prologic outputting stereo as 5.1.
JZ1276 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.