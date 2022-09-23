Question about Apples Atmos music
I've heard there's a ton of Dolby Atmos music available on iTunes, which I've never used. My question is is Apple actually spending money to hire sound Engineers to remix all this content for Atmos or is the music just run through a type of encoder that outputs Atmost? Kind of like Prologic outputting stereo as 5.1.
