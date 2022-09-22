An Appreciation for Extreme's III Sides to Every Story

700,000 copies. Granted the grunge era was strong at this point which might have been a factor as well as not really having a tune like More Than Words that grabbed a wider audience.



Still, I totally suggest those who haven't heard it to give it a spin (especially with a good set of headphones to hear the stereo mix, sound effects, instrumentation changing ears etc.). Again, given the current climate of things, I certainly have a new appreciation for a lot of the messages the brand was trying to get across with this album.

III Sides to Every Story was Extreme's follow up to the band's most popular album, Pornographitti. Released 30 years ago this week, I remember playing the hell out of this album back when all my buds were listening to grunge.I just gave it a spin for the first time in a very long time and, well, this album is amazing and actually provides a really interesting soundtrack to todays world with it's themes of politics, war, religion, racism and faith. The album also dips into various musical genres: rock, funk, classical and even a bit of hiphop.There really isn't a tune I don't like. Rest in Peace was the more popular cut on the album but Stop The World was also an amazing single while tunes like Warheads rocked and Seven Sunday's showed Gary Cherone's vocal range. However, the best thing on this awesome album is the finale: the 20+ minute Everything Under the Sun Parts 1-3. The final moments that build to a symphonic crescendo merging all three parts together is just fantastic.I can't believe this was a commercial failure only selling