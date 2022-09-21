GUNS N' ROSES: Use Your Illusion I & II 30th/31th Anniversary - November 11, 2022

will celebrate' incredible musical legacy with, the ultimate box set for the band's 1991 multi-platinum releasesand. Set for release on November 11,super deluxes feature a total of 97 tracks, 63 are previously unreleased. It will be available in multiple configurations including a Super Deluxe Seven-CD + Blu-ray, a Super Deluxe Twelve-LP + Blu-ray, Two-CD Deluxe Editions ofandseparately, standard 1CD and 2LP versions ofandseparately. In all formats, the original studio albumsandhave been fully remastered for the first-time ever, from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog masters. All versions will be available to stream and as digital downloads, with all configurations available to pre-order and pre-save.will now include a real 50-piece orchestra for the first-time ever newly recorded, conducted and arranged in 2021 by-winning and-nominated composerSuper Deluxe Seven-CD + Blu-ray and Super Deluxe Twelve-LP + Blu-ray box sets feature a whopping 97 songs, 63 of which are unreleased audio and video tracks. The original studio albumsandare both remastered for the first-time from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog master tapes. The box set features an impressive, anamorphic illusion showcasing each of the two covers at different angles. The Twelve-LP box is pressed on 180-gram heavy weight audiophile black vinyl with six premium tip-on gatefold jackets. Both Super Deluxe Editions also include the complete live audio recording, taped at the Ritz Theatre on May 16, 1991, with sound newly mixed from original multi-track tapes. This legendary show is one of three warmup shows for thetour and featureson guitar, the original version ofand a special performance ofboth of which features the lateofon guest vocals. Also included is the complete audio recording oftaped at Thomas & Mack Center on January 25, 1992, newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes and features the band's then-new guitarist. The bonus disc is a Blu-ray Video of the completeconcert film, newly transferred from 35mm film prints to 4K UHD and presented in 1080p 24fps HD, in its entirety, along with audio mixed in Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround, and PCM 48kHz 24-bit stereo. The Blu-ray menu features the brand-new live music video. This is the first-time release of any complete audio and video concerts from the-eraThe Super Deluxe box sets are housed with a 100-page hardcover book with unreleased photos, memorabilia & archival documents,replica fan club folder with membership card, four1991/1992-era replica fan club newsletters, 10 Double-design lithos that reveals 1 of 2 unique images when inserted into the supplied red & blue reveal sleeves, seven band 8"x10" photo prints, fourtour replica cloth sticky backstage passes, a Ritz Theatre 5/16/1991 replica concert ticket (with the original misprinted date of 5/15/1991) and a brand new 24"x36" band poster.Bothandare packaged together in a limited-edition 4LP set, each housed in a premium tip-on gatefold jacket with a 12"x12" insert and feature both original studio albums fully remastered for the first-time ever from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog master tapes.includes the debut of the newly recordedwith a first-ever real 50-piece orchestra conducted and arranged bywinner and-nominated composer. Both albums are housed in an exclusive foil-art slipcase showcasing bothandcovers.LP 1 is pressed on yellow vinyl and LP 2 is pressed on red vinyl.LP 1 is pressed on blue vinyl and LP 2 is pressed on purple vinyl. As an added bonus, exclusive to this set is a zoetrope turntable mat that when combined with a strobing light effect animates the mat's artwork while spinning on a turntable.: 2CD Deluxe EditionDisc one features the original studio album, fully remastered for the first-time ever from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog master tapes onto 44.1kHz 16-bit CD, and now includes the debut of the newly recordedfeaturing a real 50-piece orchestra for the first-time conducted and arranged bywinner and-nominated composer.Disc two features 13 unreleased, newly mixed live tracks from London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, New York, and Las Vegas recorded during the1991/1992 tour including the trackfeaturing, complete with a 24-page booklet with expanded artwork and unreleased photos and images.: 2CD Deluxe EditionDisc one is the original studio albumfully remastered for the first-time ever from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog master tapes onto 44.1kHz 16-bit CD. Disc two features 13 newly mixed, unreleased live tracks from London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, New York and Las Vegas recorded during the "Use Your Illusion" 1991/1992 tour including special guest appearances byandoffor live renditions of. Included is a 24-page booklet with expanded artwork and unreleased photos and images.: 2LP 180g Vinyl /: 2LP 180g VinylEach pressed on 180g heavy-weight audiophile black vinyl as a 2LP set, bothandare available separately and each housed in a gatefold jacket with a 12"x12" insert and feature the original studio album fully remastered for the first-time ever from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog master tapes.includes the debut of the newly recordedwith a first-ever real 50-piece orchestra conducted and arranged bywinner and-nominated composer: 1CD & Digital /: 1CD & DigitalFor the first-time ever, the 1CD versions ofand "Use Your Illusion II", both available separately, have been remastered from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog master tapes onto 44.1kHz 16-bit CD.includes the newly recordedwith a first-ever real 50-piece orchestra conducted and arranged bywinner and-nominated composerand each housed in a jewel case with 16-page booklet.