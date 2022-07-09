Beatles: Revolver - Deluxe Box Set 10/28

Get the full details of the newly mixed and expanded special edition hereBy Sam Moore, 7th September 2022A special edition of The Beatles classic album Revolver is set to be released next month.First confirmed by Giles Martin  the son of the late Beatles producer George Martin  last month, Revolver is the latest Beatles album to be re-released as a remixed and expanded deluxe box set following Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band in 2017, White Album (2018), Abbey Road (2019) and Let It Be (2021).Revolver, originally released by the four-piece in August 1966, will now be re-released in a range of newly mixed and expanded special edition packages.All 14 tracks on the original album have been newly mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, while the albums original mono mix has been sourced from its 1966 mono master tape.The physical and digital super deluxe Revolver collections also feature the albums original mono mix, 28 early takes from the sessions and three home demos. There is also a four-track EP with new stereo mixes and remastered original mono mixes for Paperback Writer and Rain.The Revolver special edition will be available in three formats  Super Deluxe, Deluxe and Standard  and will be released on vinyl, CD and digitally. All of the collections will be released on October 28, with pre-order available now.You can see the full Revolver tracklist, and listen to a new mix of Taxman, below.SUPER DELUXE [5CD + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]CD1: Revolver (New stereo mix)1: Taxman2: Eleanor Rigby3: Im Only Sleeping4: Love You To5: Here, There And Everywhere6: Yellow Submarine7: She Said She Said8: Good Day Sunshine9: And Your Bird Can Sing10: For No One11: Doctor Robert12: I Want To Tell You13: Got To Get You Into My Life14: Tomorrow Never KnowsCD2: Sessions One1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version)  Take 54: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version)  Unnumbered mix  mono5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version)  Take 86: Love You To (Take 1)  mono7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal)  mono8: Love You To (Take 7)9: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2)  Backing track  mono10: Rain (Take 5  Actual speed)11: Rain (Take 5  Slowed down for master tape)12: Doctor Robert (Take 7)13: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version)  Take 214: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version)  Take 2 (giggling)CD3: Sessions Two1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version)  Take 52: Taxman (Take 11)3: Im Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment)  mono4: Im Only Sleeping (Take 2)  mono5: Im Only Sleeping (Take 5)  mono6: Im Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)9: For No One (Take 10)  Backing track10: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape  Part 1)  mono11: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape  Part 2)  mono12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)13: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)14: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)15: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)16: She Said She Said (Johns demo)  mono17: She Said She Said (Take 15)  Backing track rehearsalCD4: Revolver (Original mono master)Album tracklist (same as above)CD5: Revolver EP1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)2: Rain (New stereo mix)3: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)4: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)SUPER DELUXE VINYL [limited edition 4LP+7-inch EP + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase]LP One: Revolver (New stereo mix)Side 11: Taxman2: Eleanor Rigby3: Im Only Sleeping4: Love You To5: Here, There And Everywhere6: Yellow Submarine7: She Said She SaidSide 21: Good Day Sunshine2: And Your Bird Can Sing3: For No One4: Doctor Robert5: I Want To Tell You6: Got To Get You Into My Life7: Tomorrow Never KnowsLP Two: Sessions OneSide 11: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version)  Take 54: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version)  Unnumbered mix  mono5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version)  Take 86: Love You To (Take 1)  mono7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal)  monoSide 21: Love You To (Take 7)2: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2)  Backing track  mono3: Rain (Take 5  Actual speed)4: Rain (Take 5  Slowed down for master tape)5: Doctor Robert (Take 7)6: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version)  Take 27: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version)  Take 2 (giggling)LP Three: Sessions TwoSide 11: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version)  Take 52: Taxman (Take 11)3: Im Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment)  mono4: Im Only Sleeping (Take 2)  mono5: Im Only Sleeping (Take 5)  mono6: Im Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)Side 21: For No One (Take 10)  Backing track2: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape  Part 1)  mono3: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape  Part 2)  mono4: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)5: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)6: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)7: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)8: She Said She Said (Johns demo)  mono9: She Said She Said (Take 15)  Backing track rehearsalLP Four: Revolver (Original mono master)Album tracklist (same as above)Revolver EP (7-inch vinyl)Side 11: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)2: Rain (New stereo mix)Side 21: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)2: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)DELUXE [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]CD 1: Revolver (New stereo mix)CD 2: Sessions1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)2: Rain (New stereo mix)3: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Early mix)5: Love You To (Take 7)6: Doctor Robert (Take 7)7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 28: Taxman (Take 11)9: Im Only Sleeping (Take 2)  mono10: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)11: For No One (Take 10)  Backing track12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)13: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)14: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)15: She Said She Said (Take 15)  Backing track rehearsalSTANDARD [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]Revolver (New stereo mix)