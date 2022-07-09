Beatles: Revolver - Deluxe Box Set 10/28
Beatles: Revolver - Deluxe Box Set 10/28
Source
The Beatles Revolver special edition to be released next month
Get the full details of the newly mixed and expanded special edition here
By Sam Moore, 7th September 2022
A special edition of The Beatles classic album Revolver is set to be released next month.
First confirmed by Giles Martin the son of the late Beatles producer George Martin last month, Revolver is the latest Beatles album to be re-released as a remixed and expanded deluxe box set following Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band in 2017, White Album (2018), Abbey Road (2019) and Let It Be (2021).
Revolver, originally released by the four-piece in August 1966, will now be re-released in a range of newly mixed and expanded special edition packages.
All 14 tracks on the original album have been newly mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, while the albums original mono mix has been sourced from its 1966 mono master tape.
The physical and digital super deluxe Revolver collections also feature the albums original mono mix, 28 early takes from the sessions and three home demos. There is also a four-track EP with new stereo mixes and remastered original mono mixes for Paperback Writer and Rain.
The Revolver special edition will be available in three formats Super Deluxe, Deluxe and Standard and will be released on vinyl, CD and digitally. All of the collections will be released on October 28, with pre-order available now.
You can see the full Revolver tracklist, and listen to a new mix of Taxman, below.
SUPER DELUXE [5CD + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]
CD1: Revolver (New stereo mix)
1: Taxman
2: Eleanor Rigby
3: Im Only Sleeping
4: Love You To
5: Here, There And Everywhere
6: Yellow Submarine
7: She Said She Said
8: Good Day Sunshine
9: And Your Bird Can Sing
10: For No One
11: Doctor Robert
12: I Want To Tell You
13: Got To Get You Into My Life
14: Tomorrow Never Knows
CD2: Sessions One
1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)
2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)
3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) Take 5
4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) Unnumbered mix mono
5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) Take 8
6: Love You To (Take 1) mono
7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) mono
8: Love You To (Take 7)
9: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) Backing track mono
10: Rain (Take 5 Actual speed)
11: Rain (Take 5 Slowed down for master tape)
12: Doctor Robert (Take 7)
13: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2
14: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2 (giggling)
CD3: Sessions Two
1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) Take 5
2: Taxman (Take 11)
3: Im Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) mono
4: Im Only Sleeping (Take 2) mono
5: Im Only Sleeping (Take 5) mono
6: Im Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)
7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)
8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)
9: For No One (Take 10) Backing track
10: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape Part 1) mono
11: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape Part 2) mono
12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)
13: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)
14: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)
15: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)
16: She Said She Said (Johns demo) mono
17: She Said She Said (Take 15) Backing track rehearsal
CD4: Revolver (Original mono master)
Album tracklist (same as above)
CD5: Revolver EP
1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)
2: Rain (New stereo mix)
3: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)
4: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)
SUPER DELUXE VINYL [limited edition 4LP+7-inch EP + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase]
LP One: Revolver (New stereo mix)
Side 1
1: Taxman
2: Eleanor Rigby
3: Im Only Sleeping
4: Love You To
5: Here, There And Everywhere
6: Yellow Submarine
7: She Said She Said
Side 2
1: Good Day Sunshine
2: And Your Bird Can Sing
3: For No One
4: Doctor Robert
5: I Want To Tell You
6: Got To Get You Into My Life
7: Tomorrow Never Knows
LP Two: Sessions One
Side 1
1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)
2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)
3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) Take 5
4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) Unnumbered mix mono
5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) Take 8
6: Love You To (Take 1) mono
7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) mono
Side 2
1: Love You To (Take 7)
2: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) Backing track mono
3: Rain (Take 5 Actual speed)
4: Rain (Take 5 Slowed down for master tape)
5: Doctor Robert (Take 7)
6: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2
7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2 (giggling)
LP Three: Sessions Two
Side 1
1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) Take 5
2: Taxman (Take 11)
3: Im Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) mono
4: Im Only Sleeping (Take 2) mono
5: Im Only Sleeping (Take 5) mono
6: Im Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)
7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)
8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)
Side 2
1: For No One (Take 10) Backing track
2: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape Part 1) mono
3: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape Part 2) mono
4: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)
5: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)
6: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)
7: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)
8: She Said She Said (Johns demo) mono
9: She Said She Said (Take 15) Backing track rehearsal
LP Four: Revolver (Original mono master)
Album tracklist (same as above)
Revolver EP (7-inch vinyl)
Side 1
1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)
2: Rain (New stereo mix)
Side 2
1: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)
2: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)
DELUXE [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]
CD 1: Revolver (New stereo mix)
CD 2: Sessions
1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)
2: Rain (New stereo mix)
3: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)
4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Early mix)
5: Love You To (Take 7)
6: Doctor Robert (Take 7)
7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2
8: Taxman (Take 11)
9: Im Only Sleeping (Take 2) mono
10: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)
11: For No One (Take 10) Backing track
12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)
13: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)
14: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)
15: She Said She Said (Take 15) Backing track rehearsal
STANDARD [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]
Revolver (New stereo mix)
