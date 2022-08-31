Arcade Fires Win Butler Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women

One person alleges Butler sexually assaulted them twice when they were 21 and he was 34.

Three women accuse Butler of sexual misconduct between 2016 and 2020.

The women were between the ages of 18 and 23 while Butler was between 36 and 39 years old.

“While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior. As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of. I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people – I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences.”



Butler’s wife and Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassagne, stated:

“He has lost his way, and he has found his way back.

I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did.

”

4 women have come forward.He's denying them all, stating the sex was consensual.Butler's statement: