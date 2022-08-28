Muse - Will of the People - 8/26/22
Muse - Will of the People - 8/26/22
Finally got a chance to listen to the new album tonight. It's their best since "Black Holes and Revelations" by a country mile. I'll be playing this non-stop for awhile. 9/10 rating from me. This is classic Muse.
