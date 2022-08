Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Breaks Into Music as Lolahol

The 25-year-old daughter of Madonna shared her debut single “Lock&Key” on Wednesday (Aug. 24) under the moniker Lolahol, carving her own path in the music industry with the seductive club anthem.“Lock&Key,” which was co-produced by Eartheater, arrives via her label Chemical X. The song is also accompanied by a Eartheater-directed, Leon-choreographed music video that takes viewers through the model/dancer’s home of New York City and its outer boroughs.