Madonnas Daughter Lourdes Leon Breaks Into Music as Lolahol
Lourdes Leon aka Lolahol ‘Lock&Key’: Listen to Madonna Daughter’s Song – Billboard
The 25-year-old daughter of Madonna shared her debut single “Lock&Key” on Wednesday (Aug. 24) under the moniker Lolahol, carving her own path in the music industry with the seductive club anthem.
“Lock&Key,” which was co-produced by Eartheater, arrives via her label Chemical X. The song is also accompanied by a Eartheater-directed, Leon-choreographed music video that takes viewers through the model/dancer’s home of New York City and its outer boroughs.
