DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Madonnas Daughter Lourdes Leon Breaks Into Music as Lolahol

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Madonnas Daughter Lourdes Leon Breaks Into Music as Lolahol

   
Old 08-25-22, 08:12 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 14,379
Received 578 Likes on 346 Posts
Madonnas Daughter Lourdes Leon Breaks Into Music as Lolahol
Lourdes Leon aka Lolahol ‘Lock&Key’: Listen to Madonna Daughter’s Song – Billboard

The 25-year-old daughter of Madonna shared her debut single “Lock&Key” on Wednesday (Aug. 24) under the moniker Lolahol, carving her own path in the music industry with the seductive club anthem.

“Lock&Key,” which was co-produced by Eartheater, arrives via her label Chemical X. The song is also accompanied by a Eartheater-directed, Leon-choreographed music video that takes viewers through the model/dancer’s home of New York City and its outer boroughs.
ViewAskewbian is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
The Music Video Sequitur Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.