Re: New editions of Charlie Brown Xmas albums - 14 October 2022

Quote: milo bloom Originally Posted by https://craftrecordings.com/collecti...deluxe-edition



Several configurations and versions including newly discovered outtakes and alternate versions of the classic Christmas music album from Vince Guaraldi.



The big six disc set is impressive, but not sure how often I'd listen to five different takes of the same song. At the very least I might spring for the deluxe single CD. Several configurations and versions including newly discovered outtakes and alternate versions of the classic Christmas music album from Vince Guaraldi.The big six disc set is impressive, but not sure how often I'd listen to five different takes of the same song. At the very least I might spring for the deluxe single CD.

Oh wow, very cool. I got to interview the last surviving member of the trio a few years ago (sadly, he passed recently), and one of my question was about unreleased stuff and he told me he believed there was a bunch. Nice to see some seeing the light of day.