New editions of Charlie Brown Xmas albums - 14 October 2022
https://craftrecordings.com/collecti...deluxe-edition
Several configurations and versions including newly discovered outtakes and alternate versions of the classic Christmas music album from Vince Guaraldi.
The big six disc set is impressive, but not sure how often I'd listen to five different takes of the same song. At the very least I might spring for the deluxe single CD.
Several configurations and versions including newly discovered outtakes and alternate versions of the classic Christmas music album from Vince Guaraldi.
The big six disc set is impressive, but not sure how often I'd listen to five different takes of the same song. At the very least I might spring for the deluxe single CD.
Re: New editions of Charlie Brown Xmas albums - 14 October 2022
https://craftrecordings.com/collecti...deluxe-edition
Re: New editions of Charlie Brown Xmas albums - 14 October 2022
The Atmos might be pretty cool for some who usually play this when opening gifts as now the soundtrack can snow down upon them.
