Re: Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

I can't say I've ever been a fan of her music, but she sure could sing, and she seemed like such a nice person, too. It's hard not to like Olivia Newton-John, the person.



And some of her songs are amazingly catchy, and she delivered the vocals really well. Kind of hard to find fault with anything she did.



It's just really sad that she only made it to 73, even if she survived a battle with cancer for 30 years. 73 isn't as old as I thought it was when I was a teenager and young adult.