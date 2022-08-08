DVD Talk Forum

Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

   
Old 08-08-22, 02:36 PM
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,617
Received 1,929 Likes on 1,412 Posts
Olivia Newton-John dead at 73


Sad news. I can't say I was a huge fan, but she always seemed like a lovely woman. So sad that she succumbed to her long battle with cancer.
Old 08-08-22, 02:53 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,849
Received 172 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
This one hurt. She was such a kind human being. And so beautiful. Not typically the music I listen to, but she was talented!
Old 08-08-22, 02:53 PM
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,617
Received 1,929 Likes on 1,412 Posts
Re: Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
Official announcement on her Instagram



I see there is a thread in Movie Talk as well. If you want to merge it there, that's fine. I just thought that she didn't really have a big movie resume. She's really only known for Grease. And she's more known as a pop artist.
Old 08-08-22, 03:03 PM
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,617
Received 1,929 Likes on 1,412 Posts
Re: Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
Old 08-08-22, 03:17 PM
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 12,838
Received 279 Likes on 225 Posts
Re: Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
I can't say I've ever been a fan of her music, but she sure could sing, and she seemed like such a nice person, too. It's hard not to like Olivia Newton-John, the person.

And some of her songs are amazingly catchy, and she delivered the vocals really well. Kind of hard to find fault with anything she did.

It's just really sad that she only made it to 73, even if she survived a battle with cancer for 30 years. 73 isn't as old as I thought it was when I was a teenager and young adult.
Old 08-08-22, 03:23 PM
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,617
Received 1,929 Likes on 1,412 Posts
Re: Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
This is from 2010, but still pretty damn cool.



