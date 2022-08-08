Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
Sad news. I can't say I was a huge fan, but she always seemed like a lovely woman. So sad that she succumbed to her long battle with cancer.
Re: Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
Official announcement on her Instagram
I see there is a thread in Movie Talk as well. If you want to merge it there, that's fine. I just thought that she didn't really have a big movie resume. She's really only known for Grease. And she's more known as a pop artist.
Re: Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
Re: Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
I can't say I've ever been a fan of her music, but she sure could sing, and she seemed like such a nice person, too. It's hard not to like Olivia Newton-John, the person.
And some of her songs are amazingly catchy, and she delivered the vocals really well. Kind of hard to find fault with anything she did.
It's just really sad that she only made it to 73, even if she survived a battle with cancer for 30 years. 73 isn't as old as I thought it was when I was a teenager and young adult.
Re: Olivia Newton-John dead at 73
This is from 2010, but still pretty damn cool.
