New Lightning Seeds album (October 2022)

I read this was happening about a year ago. Googled tonight and surprised to see that two tracks have already been released. Welcome back Ian. I love this band!After being welcomed back with open arms, Lightning Seeds continue their trajectory with the release of brand new track ‘Walk Another Mile’ – taken from their new album ‘See You In The Stars’, their first on new label BMG – out October. A sun-soaked, bouncing singalong, ‘Walk Another Mile’ is a juxtaposition, seeing Ian Broudie tackling subject matters a little darker. “It’s about two imaginary people arguing about the end of a relationship and blaming each other,” he explains.” I had that thought and was thinking about endings. I was listening to a lot of Northern Soul, and the little vignettes you can get in those songs. I love writers who can do that, write stories – Squeeze, The Kinks, Eminem. I always start off doing that, but end up nowhere near it, so this song is the closest I’m going to get to that.” The band will also embark on a 14 date UK tour later this year kicking off October 27th in Cambridge and finishing November 26th in Sheffield. They play London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire November 4th. This intoxicating 10 track collection is tunefully, emotionally, uplifting and kick started the summer with the feel good warmth of first track ‘Sunshine’ – listen here. One of the album highlights, ‘Emily Smiles’, was co-written with Specials man Terry Hall, whom Ian wrote Jollification’s ‘Lucky You’ with. All songs on this ten track opus were written and recorded in short bursts over the last three years. The first two songs recorded were a pair written with the Coral’s James Skelly: ‘Great To Be Alive’ and ‘Live To Love You’. “I always think music’s like attack and defence in football –or like politics – or like life. It’s about balance,” Ian Broudie says. “And achieving that is the challenge for me.”